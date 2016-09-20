Thema: Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 freigegeben
Firefox als Markenname ist nicht frei. Iceweasel ist es.
Siehe hierzu:https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/foundation/trademarks/policy/undhttps://www.mozilla.org/en-US/foundation/licensing/:
In letzterem Dokument heißt es:
"Although our code is free, it is very important that we strictly enforce our trademark rights, in order to be able to protect our users against people who use the marks to commit fraud. Our trademarks include, among others, the names Mozilla®, mozilla.org®, Firefox®, Thunderbird®, Bugzilla™, Camino®, Sunbird®, SeaMonkey®, and XUL™, as well as the Mozilla logo, Firefox logo, Thunderbird logo and the red lizard logo.
(...)
This means that, while you have considerable freedom to redistribute and modify our software, [!!!!!] there are tight restrictions on your ability to use the Mozilla names and logos in ways which fall in the domain of trademark law, even when built into binaries that we provide. [!!!!!]"
(Die beiden eckigen Klammern mit den jeweils fünf Ausrufezeichen stammen von mir.)
Und da kommst Du mir mit einem angeblich freien Firefox-Logo?
Wie passt das mit der obigen Trademark Policy Mozillas zusammen?
Erkläre mir das bitte, ich bin ganz Ohr.
