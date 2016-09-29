Login

Thema: Raspbian erhält einen aktualisierten Desktop

Von Randy Andy am Do, 29. September 2016 um 16:44 #

Darüber scheinen sie sich im Vorfeld aber keine Gedanken gemacht zu haben, wie man an den vielen Kommentaren dazu auch lesen kann. Hier findet sich übrigens auch ein Hinweis, dass selbst Long im Grunde Pixel lediglich als theme wertet:

Matt Williams says: 28th Sep 2016 at 9:19 am

Is this ‘just’ a new theme for LXDE which will continue to track upstream changes or is it a fork? Is the plan to follow LXDE as it moves towards LXQt?

Simon Long says: 28th Sep 2016 at 9:26 am

This is our own theme which we will be using for the foreseeable future. We haven’t yet made a decision about LXQt, but whatever we end up using as the underlying software, it is going to look like this…

