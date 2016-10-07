Thema: Ubuntu 16.10 erhält Vorschau auf Unity 8
"... kannst du mal "KDE Neon" ausprobieren."
Er sollte einfach warten, bis openSUSE 42.2 o. Debian 9 Plasma 5.8 anbieten.
Die Neon-Frickler meinen selbst dazu:
"Is it a distro? Not quite, it's a package archive with the latest KDE software on top of a stable base. While we have installable images, unlike full Linux distributions we're only interested in KDE software."
Dann doch lieber eine "richtige" Distribution mit allem, was das Anwender-Herz begehrt.
