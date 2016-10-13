Thema: O'Reilly gibt zahlreiche Bücher zum kostenlosen Download frei
Ich dachte hier sind echte Linuxer unterwegs... hier mal ein Shell-Script, dass das für euch erledigt...
for c in programming business data design iot security webops-perf web-platformdo for i in `lynx -dump -listonly http://www.oreilly.com/$c/free/ | egrep http://www.oreilly.com/$c/free/ | sed -s "s/.*free\/\(.*\).csp.*/\1/"` do for j in pdf epub mobi do wget -O $i.$j http://www.oreilly.com/$c/free/files/$i.$j done donedone
