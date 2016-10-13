Login

Thema: O'Reilly gibt zahlreiche Bücher zum kostenlosen Download frei

Von bierpilot am Do, 13. Oktober 2016 um 11:33 #

Ich dachte hier sind echte Linuxer unterwegs... hier mal ein Shell-Script, dass das für euch erledigt...

for c in programming business data design iot security webops-perf web-platform
do
for i in `lynx -dump -listonly http://www.oreilly.com/$c/free/ | egrep http://www.oreilly.com/$c/free/ | sed -s "s/.*free\/\(.*\).csp.*/\1/"`
do
for j in pdf epub mobi
do
wget -O $i.$j http://www.oreilly.com/$c/free/files/$i.$j
done
done
done

Dieser Beitrag wurde 1 mal editiert. Zuletzt am 13. Okt 2016 um 11:34.
