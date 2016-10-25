Thema: Lumina-Desktop 1.1.0 erschienen
Danach müsste die KDE Entwickler Community ein wenig mehr tun als nix. Ich zitiere mal das Selbstverständnis von KDE[wikipedia]:
"KDE (/ˌkeɪdiːˈiː/) is an international free software community[1] producing free and libre software like Plasma Desktop, KDE Frameworks, and many cross-platform applications designed to run on modern Unix-like and Microsoft Windows systems. The Plasma Desktop is a desktop environment provided as the default work environment on many Linux distributions, such as openSUSE, Mageia, Kubuntu, and Manjaro Linux and is also the default desktop environment on PC-BSD, a BSD operating system.[2]"
Mir ist jedenfalls nicht bekannt, dass da irgendwo ein System bei den KDE Entwicklern existiert was nicht Linux ist.
Auch hier mal ein Gegenbeispiel wo ich aktiv einen Linuxism entfernt habe, damit es unter BSD besser funktioniert: 73f110c7f
