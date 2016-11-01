Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung

Thema: FFmpeg 3.2 Hypatia veröffentlicht

1 Kommentar(e) || Alle anzeigen ||  RSS || Kommentieren
Kommentare von Lesern spiegeln nicht unbedingt die Meinung der Redaktion wider.
Zurück zum vorherigen Kommentar || Alle Kommentare des Bereichs
mehr Re[2]: ffserver
0
Von jb_ am Di, 1. November 2016 um 19:46 #

Auf der offiziellen Seite schrien sie darüber:

July 10th, 2016, ffserver program being dropped

After thorough deliberation, we're announcing that we're about to drop the ffserver program from the project starting with the next release. ffserver has been a problematic program to maintain due to its use of internal APIs, which complicated the recent cleanups to the libavformat library, and block further cleanups and improvements which are desired by API users and will be easier to maintain. Furthermore the program has been hard for users to deploy and run due to reliability issues, lack of knowledgable people to help and confusing configuration file syntax. Current users and members of the community are invited to write a replacement program to fill the same niche that ffserver did using the new APIs and to contact us so we may point users to test and contribute to its development.

[
| Kommentieren | Versenden | Drucken ]
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

10
De­bi­an ent­fernt Po­wer­PC für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch«

1
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 er­schie­nen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt wei­te­re Fi­nanz­mit­tel für EU-Fos­sa

0
Polen star­tet zen­tra­les Qu­ell­code-Ar­chiv

7
FFm­peg 3.2 Hy­pa­tia ver­öf­fent­licht

8
Ba­re­os 16.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält EAL 4+-Zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

9
Mo­zil­las Pro­jekt Quan­tum soll Fi­re­fox wei­ter mo­der­ni­sie­ren

10
Ink­scape: Be­ta­ver­si­on von 0.92 und Wett­be­werb

2
Bench­mar­k: Ker­nel 4.9 am schnells­ten
 
Werbung