Thema: FFmpeg 3.2 Hypatia veröffentlicht
Auf der offiziellen Seite schrien sie darüber:
July 10th, 2016, ffserver program being dropped
After thorough deliberation, we're announcing that we're about to drop the ffserver program from the project starting with the next release. ffserver has been a problematic program to maintain due to its use of internal APIs, which complicated the recent cleanups to the libavformat library, and block further cleanups and improvements which are desired by API users and will be easier to maintain. Furthermore the program has been hard for users to deploy and run due to reliability issues, lack of knowledgable people to help and confusing configuration file syntax. Current users and members of the community are invited to write a replacement program to fill the same niche that ffserver did using the new APIs and to contact us so we may point users to test and contribute to its development.
