Thema: Mesa 13.0 bringt OpenGL 4.5 und Vulkan
ich habe es nicht bewußt installiert und ich weiß auch nicht was das ist. ist aber anscheinend drauf
glxinfo | grep OpenGL
OpenGL vendor string: X.Org
OpenGL renderer string: Gallium 0.4 on AMD BARTS (DRM 2.46.0 / 4.8.0-040800-generic, LLVM 3.9.0)
OpenGL core profile version string: 3.3 (Core Profile) Mesa 13.1.0-devel
OpenGL core profile shading language version string: 3.30
OpenGL core profile context flags: (none)
OpenGL core profile profile mask: core profile
OpenGL core profile extensions:
OpenGL version string: 3.0 Mesa 13.1.0-devel
OpenGL shading language version string: 1.30