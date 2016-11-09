Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung

Thema: Mesa 13.0 bringt OpenGL 4.5 und Vulkan

1 Kommentar(e) || Alle anzeigen ||  RSS || Kommentieren
Kommentare von Lesern spiegeln nicht unbedingt die Meinung der Redaktion wider.
Zurück zum vorherigen Kommentar || Alle Kommentare des Bereichs
mehr Re[3]: opengl3
0
Von pantzi am Mi, 9. November 2016 um 01:56 #

ich habe es nicht bewußt installiert und ich weiß auch nicht was das ist. ist aber anscheinend drauf

glxinfo | grep OpenGL
OpenGL vendor string: X.Org
OpenGL renderer string: Gallium 0.4 on AMD BARTS (DRM 2.46.0 / 4.8.0-040800-generic, LLVM 3.9.0)
OpenGL core profile version string: 3.3 (Core Profile) Mesa 13.1.0-devel
OpenGL core profile shading language version string: 3.30
OpenGL core profile context flags: (none)
OpenGL core profile profile mask: core profile
OpenGL core profile extensions:
OpenGL version string: 3.0 Mesa 13.1.0-devel
OpenGL shading language version string: 1.30

[
| Kommentieren | Versenden | Drucken ]
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht Clou­d-Leit­fa­den 2016

9
De­bi­an lei­tet den Free­ze für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« ein

20
Plus­te­k: Scan­ner-T­rei­ber sol­len ge­öff­net wer­den

2
Sys­te­mRes­cu­eCd 4.9.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Trini­ty Desk­top En­vi­ron­ment R14.0.4 er­schie­nen

4
Ring wird GNU-Pro­jekt und ver­öf­fent­licht zwei­te Be­ta­ver­si­on

0
VoCo­re2 Lite: Vier-Dol­lar-Rech­ner mit Linux

30
Oran­ge Pi PC 2 rech­net mit 64-Bit-Quad­core

0
Tho­mas-K­ren­n-Awar­d: Be­wer­bun­gen star­ten

0
frei­esMa­ga­zin 11/2016 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung