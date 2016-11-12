Thema: Fedora 25 verspätet sich, bringt aber MP3-Playback
Nachtrag:
Auf einer der Fedora-Mailinglisten fand sich dieser Kommentar:
"Red Hat has determined that it is now acceptable for Fedora to include MP3 decoding functionality (not specific to any implementation, or binding by any unseen agreement). Encoding functionality is not permitted at this time."
Allerdings weigern sich Fedora und Red Hat offensichtlich, die Gründe hierfür anzugeben.
Andererseits könnte man ja nun versuchen, z.B. libmad in Fedora einzubringen.
In der Forbidden Items-Liste heißt es offenbar nachwievor:
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Forbidden_items?rd=ForbiddenItems#MP3_Support
MP3 Support
MP3 encoding and decoding support is not included in any Fedora application because MP3 is heavily patented in several regions including the United States. The patent holder is unwilling to give an unrestricted patent grant, as required by the GPL. This means that we cannot include MP3 code, even as source. Other platforms might have paid the royalty and/or included proprietary software. Other Linux distributions not based in a region affected by the patent might ship MP3 decoders/encoders or they might have included proprietary software. However, Fedora cannot and does not include MP3 decoders/encoders in order to serve the goal of providing and supporting only free and open source software that is not restricted by software patents by default.
Fedora Suggests: If possible, use patent unrestricted formats such as Ogg Vorbis or Opus (lossy audio codecs that have better quality than MP3), or FLAC (a lossless audio codec).
Ob der mutmaßliche MP3-Support nun soviel für Fedoras Nutzerakzeptanz verändern wird?
Alleine schon das "Red Hat has determined (...)" ist ja schon krude genug, zumindest für einen Debiannutzer.
