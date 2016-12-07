Thema: Opera lädt Seiten im Voraus
Vielleicht ist das der wahre Grund:
Pages can use the " link rel=prerender … " tag, and for instance Google uses that for search results if they are pretty sure of what you will load next.
Klingt so, als könnte Google damit seine Clickrate auf sponsored ads erhöhen
