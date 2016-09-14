Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mingw-gnutls

Name : mingw-gnutls

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.5.4

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.gnutls.org/

Summary : MinGW GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library

Description :

GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library. This library is cross-compiled

for MinGW.



Update Information:



https://lists.gnupg.org/pipermail/gnutls-devel/2016-September/008153.html

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1374266 - gnutls: Incorrect certificate validation when using OCSP

responses (GNUTLS-SA-2016-3)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374266

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update mingw-gnutls' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

