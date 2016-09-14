|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mingw-gnutls
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mingw-gnutls
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-a1e5b2331a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 14. September 2016, 19:08
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374266
Originalnachricht
Name : mingw-gnutls
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 3.5.4
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.gnutls.org/
Summary : MinGW GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library
Description :
GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library. This library is cross-compiled
for MinGW.
Update Information:
https://lists.gnupg.org/pipermail/gnutls-devel/2016-September/008153.html
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1374266 - gnutls: Incorrect certificate validation when using OCSP
responses (GNUTLS-SA-2016-3)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374266
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mingw-gnutls' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|