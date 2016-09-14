Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2016-1d8429b89f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 14. September 2016, 19:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7093
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : xen
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.7.0
Release     : 5.fc25
URL         : http://xen.org/
Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor

Update Information:

fix build problem with glibc 2.24 x86: Disallow L3 recursive pagetable for
32-bit PV guests [XSA-185, CVE-2016-7092] x86: Mishandling of instruction
pointer truncation during emulation [XSA-186, CVE-2016-7093] x86 HVM: Overflow
of sh_ctxt->seg_reg[] [XSA-187, CVE-2016-7094] pandoc (documentation) has
dependency issues again on F25
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1370319 - CVE-2016-7092 xen: x86: Disallow L3 recursive pagetable
 for 32-bit PV guests
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370319
  [ 2 ] Bug #1370322 - CVE-2016-7093 xen: x86: Mishandling of instruction
 pointer truncation during emulation
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370322
  [ 3 ] Bug #1370332 - CVE-2016-7094 xen: x86 HVM: Overflow of
 sh_ctxt->seg_reg[]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370332
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
