Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.7.0

Release : 5.fc25

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



fix build problem with glibc 2.24 x86: Disallow L3 recursive pagetable for

32-bit PV guests [XSA-185, CVE-2016-7092] x86: Mishandling of instruction

pointer truncation during emulation [XSA-186, CVE-2016-7093] x86 HVM: Overflow

of sh_ctxt->seg_reg[] [XSA-187, CVE-2016-7094] pandoc (documentation) has

dependency issues again on F25

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1370319 - CVE-2016-7092 xen: x86: Disallow L3 recursive pagetable

for 32-bit PV guests

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370319

[ 2 ] Bug #1370322 - CVE-2016-7093 xen: x86: Mishandling of instruction

pointer truncation during emulation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370322

[ 3 ] Bug #1370332 - CVE-2016-7094 xen: x86 HVM: Overflow of

sh_ctxt->seg_reg[]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370332

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

