Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-1d8429b89f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 14. September 2016, 19:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7093
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094
Originalnachricht
Name : xen
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.7.0
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://xen.org/
Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
Update Information:
fix build problem with glibc 2.24 x86: Disallow L3 recursive pagetable for
32-bit PV guests [XSA-185, CVE-2016-7092] x86: Mishandling of instruction
pointer truncation during emulation [XSA-186, CVE-2016-7093] x86 HVM: Overflow
of sh_ctxt->seg_reg[] [XSA-187, CVE-2016-7094] pandoc (documentation) has
dependency issues again on F25
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1370319 - CVE-2016-7092 xen: x86: Disallow L3 recursive pagetable
for 32-bit PV guests
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370319
[ 2 ] Bug #1370322 - CVE-2016-7093 xen: x86: Mishandling of instruction
pointer truncation during emulation
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370322
[ 3 ] Bug #1370332 - CVE-2016-7094 xen: x86 HVM: Overflow of
sh_ctxt->seg_reg[]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370332
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
