Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in wordpress

Name : wordpress

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.6.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.wordpress.org

Summary : Blog tool and publishing platform

Description :

Wordpress is an online publishing / weblog package that makes it very easy,

almost trivial, to get information out to people on the web.



Important information in /usr/share/doc/wordpress/README.fedora



Update Information:



See upstream announcement: * [WordPress 4.6.1 Security and Maintenance

Release](https://wordpress.org/news/2016/09/wordpress-4-6-1-security-and-

maintenance-release/)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1374479 - CVE-2016-7168 CVE-2016-7169 wordpress: two security

issues fixed in 4.6.1

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374479

