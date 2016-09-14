Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in wordpress
Datum: Mi, 14. September 2016, 19:10
Name: Zwei Probleme in wordpress
ID: FEDORA-2016-34403df2af
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 14. September 2016, 19:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7168
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7169

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : wordpress
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.6.1
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.wordpress.org
Summary     : Blog tool and publishing platform
Description :
Wordpress is an online publishing / weblog package that makes it very easy,
almost trivial, to get information out to people on the web.

Important information in /usr/share/doc/wordpress/README.fedora

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

See upstream announcement:  * [WordPress 4.6.1 Security and Maintenance
Release](https://wordpress.org/news/2016/09/wordpress-4-6-1-security-and-
maintenance-release/)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1374479 - CVE-2016-7168 CVE-2016-7169 wordpress: two security
 issues fixed in 4.6.1
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374479
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update wordpress' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
