|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in wordpress
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in wordpress
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-34403df2af
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 14. September 2016, 19:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7168
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7169
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : wordpress
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.6.1
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.wordpress.org
Summary : Blog tool and publishing platform
Description :
Wordpress is an online publishing / weblog package that makes it very easy,
almost trivial, to get information out to people on the web.
Important information in /usr/share/doc/wordpress/README.fedora
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
See upstream announcement: * [WordPress 4.6.1 Security and Maintenance
Release](https://wordpress.org/news/2016/09/wordpress-4-6-1-security-and-
maintenance-release/)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1374479 - CVE-2016-7168 CVE-2016-7169 wordpress: two security
issues fixed in 4.6.1
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374479
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update wordpress' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|