Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3058-1
September 14, 2016
oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.
Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)
Details:
An issue was discovered in Blink involving the provisional URL for an
initially empty document. An attacker could potentially exploit this to
spoof the currently displayed URL. (CVE-2016-5141)
A use-after-free was discovered in the WebCrypto implementation in Blink.
If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an
attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via
application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5142)
It was discovered that the devtools subsystem in Blink mishandles various
parameters. An attacker could exploit this to bypass intended access
restrictions. (CVE-2016-5143, CVE-2016-5144)
It was discovered that Blink does not ensure that a taint property is
preserved after a structure-clone operation on an ImageBitmap object
derived from a cross-origin image. If a user were tricked in to opening a
specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
bypass same origin restrictions. (CVE-2016-5145)
Multiple security issues were discovered in Chromium. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, cause a denial
of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5146, CVE-2016-5167)
It was discovered that Blink mishandles deferred page loads. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
(CVE-2016-5147)
An issue was discovered in Blink related to widget updates. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
(CVE-2016-5148)
A use-after-free was discovered in Blink. If a user were tricked in to
opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit
this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5150)
A use-after-free was discovered in Blink. If a user were tricked in to
opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit
this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5153)
It was discovered that Chromium does not correctly validate access to the
initial document. An attacker could potentially exploit this to spoof the
currently displayed URL. (CVE-2016-5155)
A use-after-free was discovered in the event bindings in Blink. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5156)
A type confusion bug was discovered in Blink. If a user were tricked in to
opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit
this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5161)
An issue was discovered with the devtools implementation. An attacker
could potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks. (CVE-2016-5164)
An issue was discovered with the devtools implementation. An attacker
could potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks. (CVE-2016-5165)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.17.7-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.17.7-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3058-1
CVE-2016-5141, CVE-2016-5142, CVE-2016-5143, CVE-2016-5144,
CVE-2016-5145, CVE-2016-5146, CVE-2016-5147, CVE-2016-5148,
CVE-2016-5150, CVE-2016-5153, CVE-2016-5155, CVE-2016-5156,
CVE-2016-5161, CVE-2016-5164, CVE-2016-5165, CVE-2016-5167
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.7-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.7-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
