Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============3539040819574887830==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="ceXrWqTns3GA7hpNd3Ap9BiweslHC0hN1"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--ceXrWqTns3GA7hpNd3Ap9BiweslHC0hN1

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="G4LA5OJoV6SMG4Kn2vg7cG3O02R3aQjDu"

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <abecf722-c575-5833-75a8-289563e79b87@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3058-1] Oxide vulnerabilities



--G4LA5OJoV6SMG4Kn2vg7cG3O02R3aQjDu

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3058-1

September 14, 2016



oxide-qt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.



Software Description:

- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)



Details:



An issue was discovered in Blink involving the provisional URL for an

initially empty document. An attacker could potentially exploit this to

spoof the currently displayed URL. (CVE-2016-5141)



A use-after-free was discovered in the WebCrypto implementation in Blink.

If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an

attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via

application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5142)



It was discovered that the devtools subsystem in Blink mishandles various

parameters. An attacker could exploit this to bypass intended access

restrictions. (CVE-2016-5143, CVE-2016-5144)



It was discovered that Blink does not ensure that a taint property is

preserved after a structure-clone operation on an ImageBitmap object

derived from a cross-origin image. If a user were tricked in to opening a

specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to

bypass same origin restrictions. (CVE-2016-5145)



Multiple security issues were discovered in Chromium. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, cause a denial

of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2016-5146, CVE-2016-5167)



It was discovered that Blink mishandles deferred page loads. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

(CVE-2016-5147)



An issue was discovered in Blink related to widget updates. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

(CVE-2016-5148)



A use-after-free was discovered in Blink. If a user were tricked in to

opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit

this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5150)



A use-after-free was discovered in Blink. If a user were tricked in to

opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit

this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5153)



It was discovered that Chromium does not correctly validate access to the

initial document. An attacker could potentially exploit this to spoof the

currently displayed URL. (CVE-2016-5155)



A use-after-free was discovered in the event bindings in Blink. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5156)



A type confusion bug was discovered in Blink. If a user were tricked in to

opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit

this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5161)



An issue was discovered with the devtools implementation. An attacker

could potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)

attacks. (CVE-2016-5164)



An issue was discovered with the devtools implementation. An attacker

could potentially exploit this to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS)

attacks. (CVE-2016-5165)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.17.7-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.17.7-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3058-1

CVE-2016-5141, CVE-2016-5142, CVE-2016-5143, CVE-2016-5144,

CVE-2016-5145, CVE-2016-5146, CVE-2016-5147, CVE-2016-5148,

CVE-2016-5150, CVE-2016-5153, CVE-2016-5155, CVE-2016-5156,

CVE-2016-5161, CVE-2016-5164, CVE-2016-5165, CVE-2016-5167



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.7-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.7-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







--G4LA5OJoV6SMG4Kn2vg7cG3O02R3aQjDu--



--ceXrWqTns3GA7hpNd3Ap9BiweslHC0hN1

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJX2c5HAAoJEGEfvezVlG4PQTQH/15YVmSRHl75UZoF4isXLyB6

Pg0mUsMYqhftXokPFiou5oZZLylFppNaSaBpTV9Yu7yVVZqHm0XoBHIzQwNQADRC

HFqrRaJ7lVVWMx58C0to2Q6z+vm55kJc2x8aygi0tHTLdKLp4fbNb8QRSezRyI71

cZqdNULid0odcuQw4JkyjVRoyrMAF64n/DGsag01XFWg9PGCwDyWE11ByJTC2oCT

D8n1JGofGDjx9VbpQlMC+rBukfbzWUsVDxWk1OefIPKN05IpBtW7DU4DECjK+KEu

gYlS+p6+WT79kM81g2krYjsunVOTX4wfK4XGfJdckXERRzaB+9j8ebOWMDhgrXk=

=+k2O

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ceXrWqTns3GA7hpNd3Ap9BiweslHC0hN1--





--===============3539040819574887830==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============3539040819574887830==--

