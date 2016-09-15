Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2310-1

Rating: important

References: #998743

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5170 CVE-2016-5171 CVE-2016-5172

CVE-2016-5173 CVE-2016-5174 CVE-2016-5175



Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



Chromium was updated to 53.0.2785.113 to fix a number of security issues

and bugs.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed:



- CVE-2016-5170: Use after free in Blink

- CVE-2016-5171: Use after free in Blink

- CVE-2016-5172: Arbitrary Memory Read in v8

- CVE-2016-5173: Extension resource access

- CVE-2016-5174: Popup not correctly suppressed

- CVE-2016-5175: Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other

initiatives





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1085=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



chromedriver-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromium-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromium-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromium-desktop-gnome-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromium-desktop-kde-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-53.0.2785.113-123.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-123.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5170.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5171.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5172.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5173.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5174.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5175.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998743



