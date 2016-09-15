Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Recommended update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2311-1
Rating:             important
References:         #998328 #998743 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5170 CVE-2016-5171 CVE-2016-5172
                    CVE-2016-5173 CVE-2016-5174 CVE-2016-5175
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   Chromium was updated to 53.0.2785.113 to fix a number of security issues
   and bugs.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-5170: Use after free in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5171: Use after free in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5172: Arbitrary Memory Read in v8
   - CVE-2016-5173: Extension resource access
   - CVE-2016-5174: Popup not correctly suppressed
   - CVE-2016-5175: Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other
     initiatives.

   The following upstream fixes are included:

   - SPDY crasher fixes
   - Disable NV12 DXGI video on AMD
   - Forward --password-store switch to os_crypt
   - Tell the kernel to discard USB requests when they time out.
   - disallow WKBackForwardListItem navigations for pushState pages
   - arc: bluetooth: Fix advertised uuid
   - fix conflicting PendingIntent for stop button and swipe away

   The widevine plugin was re-enabled (boo#998328).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1084=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromium-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromium-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromium-desktop-gnome-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromium-desktop-kde-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-53.0.2785.113-74.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-74.1


