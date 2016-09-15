Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Recommended update for chromium

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2311-1

Rating: important

References: #998328 #998743

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5170 CVE-2016-5171 CVE-2016-5172

CVE-2016-5173 CVE-2016-5174 CVE-2016-5175



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



Chromium was updated to 53.0.2785.113 to fix a number of security issues

and bugs.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed:



- CVE-2016-5170: Use after free in Blink

- CVE-2016-5171: Use after free in Blink

- CVE-2016-5172: Arbitrary Memory Read in v8

- CVE-2016-5173: Extension resource access

- CVE-2016-5174: Popup not correctly suppressed

- CVE-2016-5175: Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other

initiatives.



The following upstream fixes are included:



- SPDY crasher fixes

- Disable NV12 DXGI video on AMD

- Forward --password-store switch to os_crypt

- Tell the kernel to discard USB requests when they time out.

- disallow WKBackForwardListItem navigations for pushState pages

- arc: bluetooth: Fix advertised uuid

- fix conflicting PendingIntent for stop button and swipe away



The widevine plugin was re-enabled (boo#998328).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1084=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



chromedriver-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromium-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromium-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromium-desktop-gnome-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromium-desktop-kde-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-53.0.2785.113-74.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-74.1





