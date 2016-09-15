|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:1875-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 15. September 2016, 15:52
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3134
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1875-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1875.html
Issue date: 2016-09-14
CVE Names: CVE-2016-3134 CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-4998
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables
fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.
The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to the kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1
source tree, which provides a number of bug fixes over the previous
version. (BZ#1366538)
Security Fix(es):
* A security flaw was found in the Linux kernel in the mark_source_chains()
function in "net/ipv4/netfilter/ip_tables.c". It is possible for a
user-supplied "ipt_entry" structure to have a large
"next_offset" field.
This field is not bounds checked prior to writing to a counter value at the
supplied offset. (CVE-2016-3134, Important)
* A flaw was discovered in processing setsockopt for 32 bit processes on 64
bit systems. This flaw will allow attackers to alter arbitrary kernel
memory when unloading a kernel module. This action is usually restricted to
root-privileged users but can also be leveraged if the kernel is compiled
with CONFIG_USER_NS and CONFIG_NET_NS and the user is granted elevated
privileges. (CVE-2016-4997, Important)
* An out-of-bounds heap memory access leading to a Denial of Service, heap
disclosure, or further impact was found in setsockopt(). The function call
is normally restricted to root, however some processes with cap_sys_admin
may also be able to trigger this flaw in privileged container environments.
(CVE-2016-4998, Moderate)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1317383 - CVE-2016-3134 kernel: netfilter: missing bounds check in ipt_entry
structure
1349722 - CVE-2016-4997 kernel: compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt
1349886 - CVE-2016-4998 kernel: out of bounds reads when processing
IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt
1366538 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#7 source tree
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):
Source:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7):
Source:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3134
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX2nHYXlSAg2UNWIIRAi9lAJ0ZAItgVyLqEckIpEgKUrgOun4/YgCePodm
luwQfjceNxKu1LgXoLR9mMc=
=68Az
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
|
|