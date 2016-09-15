Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1875-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1875.html

Issue date: 2016-09-14

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3134 CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-4998

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to the kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1

source tree, which provides a number of bug fixes over the previous

version. (BZ#1366538)



Security Fix(es):



* A security flaw was found in the Linux kernel in the mark_source_chains()

function in "net/ipv4/netfilter/ip_tables.c". It is possible for a

user-supplied "ipt_entry" structure to have a large

"next_offset" field.

This field is not bounds checked prior to writing to a counter value at the

supplied offset. (CVE-2016-3134, Important)



* A flaw was discovered in processing setsockopt for 32 bit processes on 64

bit systems. This flaw will allow attackers to alter arbitrary kernel

memory when unloading a kernel module. This action is usually restricted to

root-privileged users but can also be leveraged if the kernel is compiled

with CONFIG_USER_NS and CONFIG_NET_NS and the user is granted elevated

privileges. (CVE-2016-4997, Important)



* An out-of-bounds heap memory access leading to a Denial of Service, heap

disclosure, or further impact was found in setsockopt(). The function call

is normally restricted to root, however some processes with cap_sys_admin

may also be able to trigger this flaw in privileged container environments.

(CVE-2016-4998, Moderate)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1317383 - CVE-2016-3134 kernel: netfilter: missing bounds check in ipt_entry

structure

1349722 - CVE-2016-4997 kernel: compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt

1349886 - CVE-2016-4998 kernel: out of bounds reads when processing

IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt

1366538 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#7 source tree



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.rt56.237.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3134

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFX2nHYXlSAg2UNWIIRAi9lAJ0ZAItgVyLqEckIpEgKUrgOun4/YgCePodm

luwQfjceNxKu1LgXoLR9mMc=

=68Az

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





