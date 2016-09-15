Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1847-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1847.html
Issue date: 2016-09-14
CVE Names: CVE-2016-3134 CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-4998
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A security flaw was found in the Linux kernel in the mark_source_chains()
function in "net/ipv4/netfilter/ip_tables.c". It is possible for a
user-supplied "ipt_entry" structure to have a large
"next_offset" field.
This field is not bounds checked prior to writing to a counter value at the
supplied offset. (CVE-2016-3134, Important)
* A flaw was discovered in processing setsockopt for 32 bit processes on 64
bit systems. This flaw will allow attackers to alter arbitrary kernel
memory when unloading a kernel module. This action is usually restricted to
root-privileged users but can also be leveraged if the kernel is compiled
with CONFIG_USER_NS and CONFIG_NET_NS and the user is granted elevated
privileges. (CVE-2016-4997, Important)
* An out-of-bounds heap memory access leading to a Denial of Service, heap
disclosure, or further impact was found in setsockopt(). The function call
is normally restricted to root, however some processes with cap_sys_admin
may also be able to trigger this flaw in privileged container environments.
(CVE-2016-4998, Moderate)
Bug Fix(es):
* In some cases, running the ipmitool command caused a kernel panic due to
a race condition in the ipmi message handler. This update fixes the race
condition, and the kernel panic no longer occurs in the described scenario.
(BZ#1353947)
* Previously, running I/O-intensive operations in some cases caused the
system to terminate unexpectedly after a null pointer dereference in the
kernel. With this update, a set of patches has been applied to the 3w-9xxx
and 3w-sas drivers that fix this bug. As a result, the system no longer
crashes in the described scenario. (BZ#1362040)
* Previously, the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) sockets did
not inherit the SELinux labels properly. As a consequence, the sockets were
labeled with the unlabeled_t SELinux type which caused SCTP connections to
fail. The underlying source code has been modified, and SCTP connections
now works as expected. (BZ#1354302)
* Previously, the bnx2x driver waited for transmission completions when
recovering from a parity event, which substantially increased the recovery
time. With this update, bnx2x does not wait for transmission completion in
the described circumstances. As a result, the recovery of bnx2x after a
parity event now takes less time. (BZ#1351972)
Enhancement(s):
* With this update, the audit subsystem enables filtering of processes by
name besides filtering by PID. Users can now audit by executable name (with
the "-F exe=<path-to-executable>" option), which allows
expression of many
new audit rules. This functionality can be used to create events when
specific applications perform a syscall. (BZ#1345774)
* With this update, the Nonvolatile Memory Express (NVMe) and the
multi-queue block layer (blk_mq) have been upgraded to the Linux 4.5
upstream version. Previously, a race condition between timeout and freeing
request in blk_mq occurred, which could affect the blk_mq_tag_to_rq()
function and consequently a kernel oops could occur. The provided patch
fixes this race condition by updating the tags with the active request. The
patch simplifies blk_mq_tag_to_rq() and ensures that the two requests are
not active at the same time. (BZ#1350352)
* The Hyper-V storage driver (storvsc) has been upgraded from upstream.
This update provides moderate performance improvement of I/O operations
when using storvscr for certain workloads. (BZ#1360161)
Additional Changes:
Space precludes documenting all of the bug fixes and enhancements included
in this advisory. To see the complete list of bug fixes and enhancements,
refer to the following KnowledgeBase article:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/2592321
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1317383 - CVE-2016-3134 kernel: netfilter: missing bounds check in ipt_entry
structure
1349722 - CVE-2016-4997 kernel: compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt
1349886 - CVE-2016-4998 kernel: out of bounds reads when processing
IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt
6. Package List:
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3134
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/articles/2592321
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
