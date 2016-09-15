Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1847-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1847.html

Issue date: 2016-09-14

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3134 CVE-2016-4997 CVE-2016-4998

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A security flaw was found in the Linux kernel in the mark_source_chains()

function in "net/ipv4/netfilter/ip_tables.c". It is possible for a

user-supplied "ipt_entry" structure to have a large

"next_offset" field.

This field is not bounds checked prior to writing to a counter value at the

supplied offset. (CVE-2016-3134, Important)



* A flaw was discovered in processing setsockopt for 32 bit processes on 64

bit systems. This flaw will allow attackers to alter arbitrary kernel

memory when unloading a kernel module. This action is usually restricted to

root-privileged users but can also be leveraged if the kernel is compiled

with CONFIG_USER_NS and CONFIG_NET_NS and the user is granted elevated

privileges. (CVE-2016-4997, Important)



* An out-of-bounds heap memory access leading to a Denial of Service, heap

disclosure, or further impact was found in setsockopt(). The function call

is normally restricted to root, however some processes with cap_sys_admin

may also be able to trigger this flaw in privileged container environments.

(CVE-2016-4998, Moderate)



Bug Fix(es):



* In some cases, running the ipmitool command caused a kernel panic due to

a race condition in the ipmi message handler. This update fixes the race

condition, and the kernel panic no longer occurs in the described scenario.

(BZ#1353947)



* Previously, running I/O-intensive operations in some cases caused the

system to terminate unexpectedly after a null pointer dereference in the

kernel. With this update, a set of patches has been applied to the 3w-9xxx

and 3w-sas drivers that fix this bug. As a result, the system no longer

crashes in the described scenario. (BZ#1362040)



* Previously, the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) sockets did

not inherit the SELinux labels properly. As a consequence, the sockets were

labeled with the unlabeled_t SELinux type which caused SCTP connections to

fail. The underlying source code has been modified, and SCTP connections

now works as expected. (BZ#1354302)



* Previously, the bnx2x driver waited for transmission completions when

recovering from a parity event, which substantially increased the recovery

time. With this update, bnx2x does not wait for transmission completion in

the described circumstances. As a result, the recovery of bnx2x after a

parity event now takes less time. (BZ#1351972)



Enhancement(s):



* With this update, the audit subsystem enables filtering of processes by

name besides filtering by PID. Users can now audit by executable name (with

the "-F exe=<path-to-executable>" option), which allows

expression of many

new audit rules. This functionality can be used to create events when

specific applications perform a syscall. (BZ#1345774)



* With this update, the Nonvolatile Memory Express (NVMe) and the

multi-queue block layer (blk_mq) have been upgraded to the Linux 4.5

upstream version. Previously, a race condition between timeout and freeing

request in blk_mq occurred, which could affect the blk_mq_tag_to_rq()

function and consequently a kernel oops could occur. The provided patch

fixes this race condition by updating the tags with the active request. The

patch simplifies blk_mq_tag_to_rq() and ensures that the two requests are

not active at the same time. (BZ#1350352)



* The Hyper-V storage driver (storvsc) has been upgraded from upstream.

This update provides moderate performance improvement of I/O operations

when using storvscr for certain workloads. (BZ#1360161)



Additional Changes:



Space precludes documenting all of the bug fixes and enhancements included

in this advisory. To see the complete list of bug fixes and enhancements,

refer to the following KnowledgeBase article:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/2592321



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1317383 - CVE-2016-3134 kernel: netfilter: missing bounds check in ipt_entry

structure

1349722 - CVE-2016-4997 kernel: compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt

1349886 - CVE-2016-4998 kernel: out of bounds reads when processing

IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.36.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3134

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4997

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/articles/2592321



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

