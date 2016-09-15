Login

Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in MailMan
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in MailMan
ID: DSA-3668-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 15. September 2016, 15:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6893

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3668-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                          Thijs Kinkhorst
September 15, 2016                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : mailman
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-6893
Debian Bug     : 835970

It was discovered that there was a CSRF vulnerability in mailman, a
web-based mailing list manager, which could allow an attacker to obtain
a user's password.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.1.18-2+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.1.23-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your mailman packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
