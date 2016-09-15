|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in MailMan
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in MailMan
|ID:
|DSA-3668-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 15. September 2016, 15:57
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6893
Originalnachricht
Package : mailman
CVE ID : CVE-2016-6893
Debian Bug : 835970
It was discovered that there was a CSRF vulnerability in mailman, a
web-based mailing list manager, which could allow an attacker to obtain
a user's password.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.1.18-2+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.1.23-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your mailman packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
