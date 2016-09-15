Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in MailMan

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3668-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Thijs Kinkhorst

September 15, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : mailman

CVE ID : CVE-2016-6893

Debian Bug : 835970



It was discovered that there was a CSRF vulnerability in mailman, a

web-based mailing list manager, which could allow an attacker to obtain

a user's password.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2.1.18-2+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2.1.23-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your mailman packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

