|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Python
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Python
|ID:
|USN-3080-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 15. September 2016, 23:47
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2533
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0775
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3589
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============4383900537486356981==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="=-TEh4Lsa6LcEX2vDgN2Eb"
--=-TEh4Lsa6LcEX2vDgN2Eb
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3080-1
September 15, 2016
python-imaging vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Python Imaging Library could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input or opened a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- python-imaging: Python Imaging Library
Details:
Eric Soroos discovered that the Python Imaging Library incorrectly handled
certain malformed FLI or PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this
issue to cause Python Imaging Library to crash, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)
Andrew Drake discovered that the Python Imaging Library incorrectly validated
input. A remote attacker could use this to cause Python Imaging Library to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2014-3589)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
Â python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.1.7-4ubuntu0.12.04.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3080-1
Â CVE-2014-3589, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533
Package Information:
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-imaging/1.1.7-4ubuntu0.12.04.2
--ÝEh4Lsa6LcEX2vDgN2Eb
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=+gN8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--=-TEh4Lsa6LcEX2vDgN2Eb--
--===============4383900537486356981==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============4383900537486356981==--
|
|