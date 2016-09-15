Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Python



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3080-1

September 15, 2016



python-imaging vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Python Imaging Library could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

input or opened a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- python-imaging: Python Imaging Library



Details:



Eric Soroos discovered that the Python Imaging Library incorrectly handled

certain malformed FLI or PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this

issue to cause Python Imaging Library to crash, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)



Andrew Drake discovered that the Python Imaging Library incorrectly validated

input. A remote attacker could use this to cause Python Imaging Library to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2014-3589)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

Â python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.1.7-4ubuntu0.12.04.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3080-1

Â CVE-2014-3589, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-imaging/1.1.7-4ubuntu0.12.04.2

