Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Python
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Python
ID: USN-3080-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 15. September 2016, 23:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2533
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0775
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3589

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3080-1
September 15, 2016

python-imaging vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Python Imaging Library could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input or opened a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- python-imaging: Python Imaging Library

Details:

Eric Soroos discovered that the Python Imaging Library incorrectly handled
certain malformed FLI or PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this
issue to cause Python Imaging Library to crash, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)

Andrew Drake discovered that the Python Imaging Library incorrectly validated
input. A remote attacker could use this to cause Python Imaging Library to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2014-3589)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
Â  python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.1.7-4ubuntu0.12.04.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
Â  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3080-1
Â  CVE-2014-3589, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533

Package Information:
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-imaging/1.1.7-4ubuntu0.12.04.2
