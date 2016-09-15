Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in tomcat7

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3669-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 15, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tomcat7

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1240



Dawid Golunski of LegalHackers discovered that the Tomcat init script

performed unsafe file handling, which could result in local privilege

escalation.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 7.0.56-3+deb8u4.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBAgAGBQJX2tmaAAoJEBDCk7bDfE42DpQP/RkxwGV4Ba6NeuL7OuttEOJG

FZui69MkIZeZ00SiIQ/bhFSIYEMsQy3Do836P4VM1evtwsdXEGBS+Ljuudqdiiiv

SJVdLEgJYgMDRxRC2xNXCFpyfJuyNd7RDjuOurg6kWULUb2ySToAL87SgUXcAlle

LP7fJmVyZYRw8ce0M7eVXW/JtEUb0YdDiSHQso6eXnLOzduozKmVP9QOtx6XmLpG

5jVUjU01AZpJGFdH2pQqpi84DGdkYPcLCEeA5WpPmSpaAqo9Y8/cB1nXeXGG1S7T

d8Cv3//7V3yexorT7orEZtTe/qFlVvITMcHyZO/Y1zrPtOBbFxrJ5PChAK24MXeF

RerzJHf3ynPA4jMeMm4jwL/43GREkoBPyFsa4FqqjtRKgpk7q3u/UaHAR7FkHTYj

w17aqZ9Sc8pVSojE51yE7togVrRL3LjQEUmRzXRpYqpWHkY1snlKgxGAxZ7VznAU

ZIh2gEyOWPgreVjhYKnvRq4QQkErSgHiCxDbXHvtLQ0nQTe/vQflCUrgZJ5M7IcN

amXrio/PV9RdHnaiG6Y8ewcfBBurcHD3qbXZcuFzlJxeGjATAzKoG21M3P8QZ5x7

dRvHcL6bnICloFIFhMHgj4UxNCkmR2EWaFIJ3p60eTgFE8NPA/9tvvDDqM1tROZV

H75JDuIVeXA4oAS5G0il

=l0Dd

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

