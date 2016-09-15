|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in tomcat8
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in tomcat8
|DSA-3670-1
|Debian
|Debian jessie
|Do, 15. September 2016, 23:52
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1240
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3670-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 15, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat8
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1240
Dawid Golunski of LegalHackers discovered that the Tomcat init script
performed unsafe file handling, which could result in local privilege
escalation.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 8.0.14-1+deb8u3.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem will be fixed soon.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
