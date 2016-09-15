Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in tomcat8

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3670-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 15, 2016

Package : tomcat8

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1240



Dawid Golunski of LegalHackers discovered that the Tomcat init script

performed unsafe file handling, which could result in local privilege

escalation.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 8.0.14-1+deb8u3.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem will be fixed soon.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.



