Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in OpenJPEG

The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to

promote the use of JPEG 2000.



This package contains

* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1

compliance).

* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple

component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Backport fix for an out-of-bounds write. ---- Security fix for CVE-2016-7163

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1374337 - openjpeg: Heap buffer overflow in opj_dwt_interleave_v

in dwt.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374337

[ 2 ] Bug #1374329 - CVE-2016-7163 openjpeg: Integer overflow in

opj_pi_create_decode

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374329

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

