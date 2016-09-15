|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in OpenJPEG
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in OpenJPEG
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-dc53ceffc2
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 15. September 2016, 23:52
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7163
Originalnachricht
Name : openjpeg2
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.1.1
Release : 3.fc25
URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.
This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)
Update Information:
Backport fix for an out-of-bounds write. ---- Security fix for CVE-2016-7163
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1374337 - openjpeg: Heap buffer overflow in opj_dwt_interleave_v
in dwt.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374337
[ 2 ] Bug #1374329 - CVE-2016-7163 openjpeg: Integer overflow in
opj_pi_create_decode
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374329
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
