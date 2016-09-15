Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in OpenJPEG
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in OpenJPEG
ID: FEDORA-2016-dc53ceffc2
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 15. September 2016, 23:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7163

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.1.1
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.

This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
  compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
  component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Backport fix for an out-of-bounds write.  ----  Security fix for CVE-2016-7163
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1374337 - openjpeg: Heap buffer overflow in opj_dwt_interleave_v
 in dwt.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374337
  [ 2 ] Bug #1374329 - CVE-2016-7163 openjpeg: Integer overflow in
 opj_pi_create_decode
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374329
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list
package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/admin/lists/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Mo­zil­la stellt neuen Ja­vaS­crip­t-De­bug­ger vor

0
Next­cloud Box vor­ge­stellt

14
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 wird lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on

2
Zab­bix 3.2 führt »E­vent Tags« ein

4
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d« für Linux und MacOS X an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Erste Next­clou­d-Kon­fe­renz in Ber­lin

27
CUPS 2.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Ar­duPi­lot dis­tan­ziert sich von Dro­neCo­de

3
Ne­tBe­ans soll Apa­che-Pro­jekt wer­den
 
Werbung