Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mod_cluster
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in mod_cluster
ID: FEDORA-2016-b6866c5c35
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 15. September 2016, 23:52
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368613

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mod_cluster
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.3.3
Release     : 8.fc25
URL         : http://modcluster.io/
Summary     : Apache HTTP Server dynamic load balancer with Wildfly and Tomcat
 libraries
Description :
Mod_cluster is an httpd-based load balancer. Like mod_jk and mod_proxy,
mod_cluster uses a communication channel to forward requests from httpd to one
of a set of application server nodes. Unlike mod_jk and mod_proxy, mod_cluster
leverages an additional connection between the application server nodes and
httpd. The application server nodes use this connection to transmit server-side
load balance factors and lifecycle events back to httpd via a custom set of
HTTP methods, affectionately called the Mod-Cluster Management Protocol (MCMP).
This additional feedback channel allows mod_cluster to offer a level of
intelligence and granularity not found in other load balancing solutions.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fixed remote exploits in Apache HTTP Server mod_manager and mod_proxy_cluster
modules, fixed performance problems with shared memory, fixed thread pool off-
by-one errors, enhanced Tomcat 8 interoperability, fixed mod_proxy integration,
added WebSockets proxy layer for mod_cluster.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1368613 - mod_cluster:  Update to 1.3.3.Final
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368613
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mod_cluster' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list
package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/admin/lists/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
