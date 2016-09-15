Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mod_cluster

Name : mod_cluster

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.3.3

Release : 8.fc25

URL : http://modcluster.io/

Summary : Apache HTTP Server dynamic load balancer with Wildfly and Tomcat

libraries

Description :

Mod_cluster is an httpd-based load balancer. Like mod_jk and mod_proxy,

mod_cluster uses a communication channel to forward requests from httpd to one

of a set of application server nodes. Unlike mod_jk and mod_proxy, mod_cluster

leverages an additional connection between the application server nodes and

httpd. The application server nodes use this connection to transmit server-side

load balance factors and lifecycle events back to httpd via a custom set of

HTTP methods, affectionately called the Mod-Cluster Management Protocol (MCMP).

This additional feedback channel allows mod_cluster to offer a level of

intelligence and granularity not found in other load balancing solutions.



Update Information:



Fixed remote exploits in Apache HTTP Server mod_manager and mod_proxy_cluster

modules, fixed performance problems with shared memory, fixed thread pool off-

by-one errors, enhanced Tomcat 8 interoperability, fixed mod_proxy integration,

added WebSockets proxy layer for mod_cluster.

