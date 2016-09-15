|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mod_cluster
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in mod_cluster
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-b6866c5c35
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 15. September 2016, 23:52
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368613
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mod_cluster
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.3.3
Release : 8.fc25
URL : http://modcluster.io/
Summary : Apache HTTP Server dynamic load balancer with Wildfly and Tomcat
libraries
Description :
Mod_cluster is an httpd-based load balancer. Like mod_jk and mod_proxy,
mod_cluster uses a communication channel to forward requests from httpd to one
of a set of application server nodes. Unlike mod_jk and mod_proxy, mod_cluster
leverages an additional connection between the application server nodes and
httpd. The application server nodes use this connection to transmit server-side
load balance factors and lifecycle events back to httpd via a custom set of
HTTP methods, affectionately called the Mod-Cluster Management Protocol (MCMP).
This additional feedback channel allows mod_cluster to offer a level of
intelligence and granularity not found in other load balancing solutions.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fixed remote exploits in Apache HTTP Server mod_manager and mod_proxy_cluster
modules, fixed performance problems with shared memory, fixed thread pool off-
by-one errors, enhanced Tomcat 8 interoperability, fixed mod_proxy integration,
added WebSockets proxy layer for mod_cluster.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1368613 - mod_cluster: Update to 1.3.3.Final
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368613
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mod_cluster' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list
package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/admin/lists/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|