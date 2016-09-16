Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1850 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1850.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

840c6b0856315d2d4123fcf7dcf8a7deb6f4973ab421a389692c2a17c39b1c91

libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm

8f07d9fa0c3e16d46e1e4c95e3c98f5c88863dd27bb41162f772968d2306a216

libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

840c6b0856315d2d4123fcf7dcf8a7deb6f4973ab421a389692c2a17c39b1c91

libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm

03d2002d99c4f5a122c8029864c1ef2e8f2e68ca7f164598599bc6998ebc24e2

libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

8f07d9fa0c3e16d46e1e4c95e3c98f5c88863dd27bb41162f772968d2306a216

libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm

1afe2653c0472a42f3204df0431a8d00b2c84a27e8ff72654887309eaec5bfaa

libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

b2c1892e2df4f9286e94ecf76dc01393c68856ee056e9b0c66480d805ad06dcd

libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.src.rpm







