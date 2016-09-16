Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
ID: CESA-2016:1850
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 16. September 2016, 07:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8920
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4809
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5844
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8932
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5418
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8921
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7166
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1850.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1850 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1850.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
840c6b0856315d2d4123fcf7dcf8a7deb6f4973ab421a389692c2a17c39b1c91 
 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm
8f07d9fa0c3e16d46e1e4c95e3c98f5c88863dd27bb41162f772968d2306a216 
 libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
840c6b0856315d2d4123fcf7dcf8a7deb6f4973ab421a389692c2a17c39b1c91 
 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm
03d2002d99c4f5a122c8029864c1ef2e8f2e68ca7f164598599bc6998ebc24e2 
 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
8f07d9fa0c3e16d46e1e4c95e3c98f5c88863dd27bb41162f772968d2306a216 
 libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm
1afe2653c0472a42f3204df0431a8d00b2c84a27e8ff72654887309eaec5bfaa 
 libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
b2c1892e2df4f9286e94ecf76dc01393c68856ee056e9b0c66480d805ad06dcd 
 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
