Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1850 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1850.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:840c6b0856315d2d4123fcf7dcf8a7deb6f4973ab421a389692c2a17c39b1c91 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm8f07d9fa0c3e16d46e1e4c95e3c98f5c88863dd27bb41162f772968d2306a216 libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpmx86_64:840c6b0856315d2d4123fcf7dcf8a7deb6f4973ab421a389692c2a17c39b1c91 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm03d2002d99c4f5a122c8029864c1ef2e8f2e68ca7f164598599bc6998ebc24e2 libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.x86_64.rpm8f07d9fa0c3e16d46e1e4c95e3c98f5c88863dd27bb41162f772968d2306a216 libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.i686.rpm1afe2653c0472a42f3204df0431a8d00b2c84a27e8ff72654887309eaec5bfaa libarchive-devel-2.8.3-7.el6_8.x86_64.rpmSource:b2c1892e2df4f9286e94ecf76dc01393c68856ee056e9b0c66480d805ad06dcd libarchive-2.8.3-7.el6_8.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce