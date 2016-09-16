Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1844 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1844.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

5ac82bbcf6bdaed5d7590eb8b096a2f953220360f188b079ab69852da705094d

bsdcpio-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

e5687a8cd27a0c47a662ff3f573d0cec851ee9a13a4feec300ebba445636f6bd

bsdtar-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

60b0fbb52e21585301d57752c4e61e1236ef7fa51ad721b65d77e9f76d7fe179

libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.i686.rpm

0284332c94b9c5a9082f77b7e4119ca76f906c8cf5ef35d69b7f5e4bf64b5d7b

libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

f560e62da318e43de5fcff86ad5a737de987ce86a7b5b2888abd8ace24494809

libarchive-devel-3.1.2-10.el7_2.i686.rpm

6695fbfb622d4744227b6921c9b2837da8ea4a088d19590608d6eff2481c41d1

libarchive-devel-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Source:

8098fbe228f9c3bff428b8c2fa334cc6f8080746ec780e6a509288ba3429dabf

libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

