Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1844 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1844.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:5ac82bbcf6bdaed5d7590eb8b096a2f953220360f188b079ab69852da705094d bsdcpio-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpme5687a8cd27a0c47a662ff3f573d0cec851ee9a13a4feec300ebba445636f6bd bsdtar-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm60b0fbb52e21585301d57752c4e61e1236ef7fa51ad721b65d77e9f76d7fe179 libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.i686.rpm0284332c94b9c5a9082f77b7e4119ca76f906c8cf5ef35d69b7f5e4bf64b5d7b libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpmf560e62da318e43de5fcff86ad5a737de987ce86a7b5b2888abd8ace24494809 libarchive-devel-3.1.2-10.el7_2.i686.rpm6695fbfb622d4744227b6921c9b2837da8ea4a088d19590608d6eff2481c41d1 libarchive-devel-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpmSource:8098fbe228f9c3bff428b8c2fa334cc6f8080746ec780e6a509288ba3429dabf libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce