Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
ID: CESA-2016:1844
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 16. September 2016, 07:12
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1844 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1844.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
5ac82bbcf6bdaed5d7590eb8b096a2f953220360f188b079ab69852da705094d 
 bsdcpio-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
e5687a8cd27a0c47a662ff3f573d0cec851ee9a13a4feec300ebba445636f6bd 
 bsdtar-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
60b0fbb52e21585301d57752c4e61e1236ef7fa51ad721b65d77e9f76d7fe179 
 libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.i686.rpm
0284332c94b9c5a9082f77b7e4119ca76f906c8cf5ef35d69b7f5e4bf64b5d7b 
 libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
f560e62da318e43de5fcff86ad5a737de987ce86a7b5b2888abd8ace24494809 
 libarchive-devel-3.1.2-10.el7_2.i686.rpm
6695fbfb622d4744227b6921c9b2837da8ea4a088d19590608d6eff2481c41d1 
 libarchive-devel-3.1.2-10.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

Source:
8098fbe228f9c3bff428b8c2fa334cc6f8080746ec780e6a509288ba3429dabf 
 libarchive-3.1.2-10.el7_2.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
