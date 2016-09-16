Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1905-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1905.html

Issue date: 2016-09-16

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5170 CVE-2016-5171 CVE-2016-5172

CVE-2016-5173 CVE-2016-5174 CVE-2016-5175

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 Supplementary.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



This update upgrades Chromium to version 53.0.2785.113.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,

execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by

the victim. (CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171, CVE-2016-5175, CVE-2016-5172,

CVE-2016-5173, CVE-2016-5174)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1375863 - CVE-2016-5170 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

1375864 - CVE-2016-5171 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

1375865 - CVE-2016-5172 chromium-browser: arbitrary memory read in v8

1375866 - CVE-2016-5173 chromium-browser: extension resource access

1375867 - CVE-2016-5174 chromium-browser: popup not correctly suppressed

1375868 - CVE-2016-5175 chromium-browser: various fixes from internal audits



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.113-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5170

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5171

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5172

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5173

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5174

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5175

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/09/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_13.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

