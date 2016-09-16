Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2328-1

Rating: important

References: #987530 #991426 #991427 #991428 #991429 #991430

#991433 #991437 #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210

#997211 #997220 #997225 #997230 #997257

Cross-References: CVE-2014-3587 CVE-2016-3587 CVE-2016-5399

CVE-2016-6288 CVE-2016-6289 CVE-2016-6290

CVE-2016-6291 CVE-2016-6296 CVE-2016-6297

CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126

CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129

CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2

An update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for php53 fixes the following security issues:



* CVE-2014-3587: Integer overflow in the cdf_read_property_info affecting

SLES11 SP3 [bsc#987530]

* CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in

php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426]

* CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE

[bsc#991427]

* CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in

virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428]

* CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session

Deserialization [bsc#991429]

* CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430]

* CVE-2016-6288: Buffer over-read in php_url_parse_ex [bsc#991433]

* CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn

in simplestring.c [bsc#991437]

* CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()

in Deserialization

* CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability

* CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds

* CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access

* CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF

* CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allows illegal memory access

* CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference

* CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml

* CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp2-php53-12750=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-php53-12750=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-55.1

php53-5.3.17-55.1

php53-bcmath-5.3.17-55.1

php53-bz2-5.3.17-55.1

php53-calendar-5.3.17-55.1

php53-ctype-5.3.17-55.1

php53-curl-5.3.17-55.1

php53-dba-5.3.17-55.1

php53-dom-5.3.17-55.1

php53-exif-5.3.17-55.1

php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-55.1

php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-55.1

php53-ftp-5.3.17-55.1

php53-gd-5.3.17-55.1

php53-gettext-5.3.17-55.1

php53-gmp-5.3.17-55.1

php53-iconv-5.3.17-55.1

php53-intl-5.3.17-55.1

php53-json-5.3.17-55.1

php53-ldap-5.3.17-55.1

php53-mbstring-5.3.17-55.1

php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-55.1

php53-mysql-5.3.17-55.1

php53-odbc-5.3.17-55.1

php53-openssl-5.3.17-55.1

php53-pcntl-5.3.17-55.1

php53-pdo-5.3.17-55.1

php53-pear-5.3.17-55.1

php53-pgsql-5.3.17-55.1

php53-pspell-5.3.17-55.1

php53-shmop-5.3.17-55.1

php53-snmp-5.3.17-55.1

php53-soap-5.3.17-55.1

php53-suhosin-5.3.17-55.1

php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-55.1

php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-55.1

php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-55.1

php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-55.1

php53-wddx-5.3.17-55.1

php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-55.1

php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-55.1

php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-55.1

php53-xsl-5.3.17-55.1

php53-zip-5.3.17-55.1

php53-zlib-5.3.17-55.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):



php53-debuginfo-5.3.17-55.1

php53-debugsource-5.3.17-55.1





References:



