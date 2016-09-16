Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2328-1Rating: importantReferences: #987530 #991426 #991427 #991428 #991429 #991430 #991433 #991437 #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220 #997225 #997230 #997257 Cross-References: CVE-2014-3587 CVE-2016-3587 CVE-2016-5399 CVE-2016-6288 CVE-2016-6289 CVE-2016-6290 CVE-2016-6291 CVE-2016-6296 CVE-2016-6297 CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126 CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129 CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for php53 fixes the following security issues: * CVE-2014-3587: Integer overflow in the cdf_read_property_info affecting SLES11 SP3 [bsc#987530] * CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426] * CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE [bsc#991427] * CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428] * CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session Deserialization [bsc#991429] * CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430] * CVE-2016-6288: Buffer over-read in php_url_parse_ex [bsc#991433] * CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn in simplestring.c [bsc#991437] * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup() in Deserialization * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allows illegal memory access * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_elementPatch Instructions: To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS: zypper in -t patch slessp2-php53-12750=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2: zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-php53-12750=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64): apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-55.1 php53-5.3.17-55.1 php53-bcmath-5.3.17-55.1 php53-bz2-5.3.17-55.1 php53-calendar-5.3.17-55.1 php53-ctype-5.3.17-55.1 php53-curl-5.3.17-55.1 php53-dba-5.3.17-55.1 php53-dom-5.3.17-55.1 php53-exif-5.3.17-55.1 php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-55.1 php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-55.1 php53-ftp-5.3.17-55.1 php53-gd-5.3.17-55.1 php53-gettext-5.3.17-55.1 php53-gmp-5.3.17-55.1 php53-iconv-5.3.17-55.1 php53-intl-5.3.17-55.1 php53-json-5.3.17-55.1 php53-ldap-5.3.17-55.1 php53-mbstring-5.3.17-55.1 php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-55.1 php53-mysql-5.3.17-55.1 php53-odbc-5.3.17-55.1 php53-openssl-5.3.17-55.1 php53-pcntl-5.3.17-55.1 php53-pdo-5.3.17-55.1 php53-pear-5.3.17-55.1 php53-pgsql-5.3.17-55.1 php53-pspell-5.3.17-55.1 php53-shmop-5.3.17-55.1 php53-snmp-5.3.17-55.1 php53-soap-5.3.17-55.1 php53-suhosin-5.3.17-55.1 php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-55.1 php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-55.1 php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-55.1 php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-55.1 php53-wddx-5.3.17-55.1 php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-55.1 php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-55.1 php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-55.1 php53-xsl-5.3.17-55.1 php53-zip-5.3.17-55.1 php53-zlib-5.3.17-55.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64): php53-debuginfo-5.3.17-55.1 php53-debugsource-5.3.17-55.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3587.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3587.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5399.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6288.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6289.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6290.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6291.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6296.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6297.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7124.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7125.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7126.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7127.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7128.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7129.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7130.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7131.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7132.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/987530 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991426 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991427 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991428 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991429 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991430 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991433 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991437 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997206 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997207 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997208 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997210 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997211 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997220 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997225 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997230 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997257-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org