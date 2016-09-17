Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: FEDORA-2016-b15185b72a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 17. September 2016, 08:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5173
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5171
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5175
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5172
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5170
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5174

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : chromium
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 53.0.2785.113
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary     : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 53.0.2785.113  Security fix for CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171,
CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5173, CVE-2016-5174, CVE-2016-5175
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1375868 - CVE-2016-5175 chromium-browser: various fixes from
 internal audits
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375868
  [ 2 ] Bug #1375867 - CVE-2016-5174 chromium-browser: popup not correctly
 suppressed
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375867
  [ 3 ] Bug #1375866 - CVE-2016-5173 chromium-browser: extension resource
 access
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375866
  [ 4 ] Bug #1375865 - CVE-2016-5172 chromium-browser: arbitrary memory read in
 v8
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375865
  [ 5 ] Bug #1375864 - CVE-2016-5171 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375864
  [ 6 ] Bug #1375863 - CVE-2016-5170 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375863
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
