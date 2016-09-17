Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

Name : chromium

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 53.0.2785.113

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 53.0.2785.113 Security fix for CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171,

CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5173, CVE-2016-5174, CVE-2016-5175

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375868 - CVE-2016-5175 chromium-browser: various fixes from

internal audits

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375868

[ 2 ] Bug #1375867 - CVE-2016-5174 chromium-browser: popup not correctly

suppressed

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375867

[ 3 ] Bug #1375866 - CVE-2016-5173 chromium-browser: extension resource

access

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375866

[ 4 ] Bug #1375865 - CVE-2016-5172 chromium-browser: arbitrary memory read in

v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375865

[ 5 ] Bug #1375864 - CVE-2016-5171 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375864

[ 6 ] Bug #1375863 - CVE-2016-5170 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375863

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

