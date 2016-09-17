|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-b15185b72a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 17. September 2016, 08:39
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : chromium
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 53.0.2785.113
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
Update Information:
Update to 53.0.2785.113 Security fix for CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171,
CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5173, CVE-2016-5174, CVE-2016-5175
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375868 - CVE-2016-5175 chromium-browser: various fixes from
internal audits
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375868
[ 2 ] Bug #1375867 - CVE-2016-5174 chromium-browser: popup not correctly
suppressed
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375867
[ 3 ] Bug #1375866 - CVE-2016-5173 chromium-browser: extension resource
access
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375866
[ 4 ] Bug #1375865 - CVE-2016-5172 chromium-browser: arbitrary memory read in
v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375865
[ 5 ] Bug #1375864 - CVE-2016-5171 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375864
[ 6 ] Bug #1375863 - CVE-2016-5170 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375863
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|