Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mock
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mock
ID: FEDORA-2016-145afea99e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 17. September 2016, 08:41
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6299

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mock
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.2.21
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Mock
Summary     : Builds packages inside chroots
Description :
Mock takes an SRPM and builds it in a chroot.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* Security fix for CVE-2016-6299 * Additionally GPG key for Mageia has been
renamed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1375490 - CVE-2016-6299 mock: privilige escalation via mock-scm
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375490
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mock' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Mo­zil­la stellt neuen Ja­vaS­crip­t-De­bug­ger vor

2
Next­cloud Box vor­ge­stellt

22
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 wird lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on

2
Zab­bix 3.2 führt »E­vent Tags« ein

5
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d« für Linux und MacOS X an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

1
Erste Next­clou­d-Kon­fe­renz in Ber­lin

28
CUPS 2.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Ar­duPi­lot dis­tan­ziert sich von Dro­neCo­de

3
Ne­tBe­ans soll Apa­che-Pro­jekt wer­den
 
Werbung