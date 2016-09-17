|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mock
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mock
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-145afea99e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 17. September 2016, 08:41
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6299
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mock
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.2.21
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Mock
Summary : Builds packages inside chroots
Description :
Mock takes an SRPM and builds it in a chroot.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
* Security fix for CVE-2016-6299 * Additionally GPG key for Mageia has been
renamed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375490 - CVE-2016-6299 mock: privilige escalation via mock-scm
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375490
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mock' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|