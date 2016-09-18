Sicherheit: Pufferüberläufe in curl

Name : curl

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 7.50.3

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://curl.haxx.se/

Summary : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and

others)

Description :

curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting

FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,

SMTP, POP3 and RTSP. curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP

uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password

authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer

resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- reject negative string lengths in curl_easy_[un]escape() (CVE-2016-7167)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375907 - CVE-2016-7167 curl: escape and unescape integer

overflows [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375907

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

