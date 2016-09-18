Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shiro

Name : shiro

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.3.2

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://shiro.apache.org/

Summary : A powerful and flexible open-source security framework

Description :

Apache Shiro is a powerful and flexible open-source security framework that

cleanly handles authentication, authorization, enterprise session management,

single sign-on and cryptography services.



Update Information:



update to 1.3.2, security fix for CVE-2016-6802

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375884 - CVE-2016-6802 Apache Shiro: Security servlet filters

bypass

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375884

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update shiro' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

