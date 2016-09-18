Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in JasPer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-5a7e745a56
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 18. September 2016, 09:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5203

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.900.1
Release     : 34.fc24
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

Update Information:

Fix broken ABI
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1254244 - CVE-2015-5203 jasper: double free in
 jasper_image_stop_load() [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1254244
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
