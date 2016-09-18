Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mingw-openjpeg2

Name : mingw-openjpeg2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.1.1

Release : 3.fc25

URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg

Summary : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library

Description :

MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Backport fix for an out-of-bounds write. ---- Security fix for CVE-2016-7163

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1374337 - openjpeg: Heap buffer overflow in opj_dwt_interleave_v

in dwt.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374337

[ 2 ] Bug #1374329 - CVE-2016-7163 openjpeg: Integer overflow in

opj_pi_create_decode

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374329

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

