Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2337-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Mo, 19. September 2016, 22:54
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2337-1
Rating:             important
References:         #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220 
                    #997225 #997230 #997248 #997257 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126
                    CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129
                    CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132
                    CVE-2016-7134
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:

   * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()
     in Deserialization
   * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability
   * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds
   * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access
   * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF
   * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access
   * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference
   * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml
   * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element
   * CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1095=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php5-5.6.1-75.2
      apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-bcmath-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-bz2-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-calendar-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-ctype-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-curl-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-curl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-dba-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-dba-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-debugsource-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-devel-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-dom-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-dom-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-enchant-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-exif-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-exif-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-fastcgi-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-fileinfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-firebird-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-fpm-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-ftp-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-gd-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-gd-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-gettext-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-gmp-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-iconv-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-imap-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-imap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-intl-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-intl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-json-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-json-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-ldap-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mbstring-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mcrypt-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mssql-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mysql-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-odbc-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-opcache-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-openssl-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pcntl-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pdo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pgsql-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-phar-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-phar-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-posix-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-posix-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pspell-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-readline-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-readline-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-shmop-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-snmp-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-soap-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-soap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sockets-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sqlite-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-suhosin-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sysvmsg-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sysvsem-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sysvshm-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-tidy-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-tokenizer-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-wddx-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xmlreader-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xmlrpc-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xmlwriter-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xsl-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-zip-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-zip-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-zlib-5.6.1-75.2
      php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      php5-pear-5.6.1-75.2


