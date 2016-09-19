Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2337-1Rating: importantReferences: #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220 #997225 #997230 #997248 #997257 Cross-References: CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126 CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129 CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132 CVE-2016-7134Affected Products: openSUSE 13.2______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for php5 fixes the following security issues: * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup() in Deserialization * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element * CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escapePatch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. - openSUSE 13.2: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1095=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64): apache2-mod_php5-5.6.1-75.2 apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-5.6.1-75.2 php5-bcmath-5.6.1-75.2 php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-bz2-5.6.1-75.2 php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-calendar-5.6.1-75.2 php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-ctype-5.6.1-75.2 php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-curl-5.6.1-75.2 php5-curl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-dba-5.6.1-75.2 php5-dba-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-debugsource-5.6.1-75.2 php5-devel-5.6.1-75.2 php5-dom-5.6.1-75.2 php5-dom-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-enchant-5.6.1-75.2 php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-exif-5.6.1-75.2 php5-exif-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-fastcgi-5.6.1-75.2 php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-fileinfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-firebird-5.6.1-75.2 php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-fpm-5.6.1-75.2 php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-ftp-5.6.1-75.2 php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-gd-5.6.1-75.2 php5-gd-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-gettext-5.6.1-75.2 php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-gmp-5.6.1-75.2 php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-iconv-5.6.1-75.2 php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-imap-5.6.1-75.2 php5-imap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-intl-5.6.1-75.2 php5-intl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-json-5.6.1-75.2 php5-json-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-ldap-5.6.1-75.2 php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mbstring-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mcrypt-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mssql-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mysql-5.6.1-75.2 php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-odbc-5.6.1-75.2 php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-opcache-5.6.1-75.2 php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-openssl-5.6.1-75.2 php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pcntl-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pdo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pgsql-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-phar-5.6.1-75.2 php5-phar-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-posix-5.6.1-75.2 php5-posix-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pspell-5.6.1-75.2 php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-readline-5.6.1-75.2 php5-readline-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-shmop-5.6.1-75.2 php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-snmp-5.6.1-75.2 php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-soap-5.6.1-75.2 php5-soap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sockets-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sqlite-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-suhosin-5.6.1-75.2 php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sysvmsg-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sysvsem-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sysvshm-5.6.1-75.2 php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-tidy-5.6.1-75.2 php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-tokenizer-5.6.1-75.2 php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-wddx-5.6.1-75.2 php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xmlreader-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xmlrpc-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xmlwriter-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xsl-5.6.1-75.2 php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-zip-5.6.1-75.2 php5-zip-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 php5-zlib-5.6.1-75.2 php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2 - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch): php5-pear-5.6.1-75.2References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7124.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7125.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7126.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7127.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7128.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7129.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7130.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7131.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7132.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7134.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/997206 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997207 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997208 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997210 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997211 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997220 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997225 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997230 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997248 https://bugzilla.suse.com/997257