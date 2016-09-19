Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2337-1

Rating: important

References: #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220

#997225 #997230 #997248 #997257

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126

CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129

CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132

CVE-2016-7134

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:



* CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()

in Deserialization

* CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability

* CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds

* CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access

* CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF

* CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access

* CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference

* CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml

* CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element

* CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1095=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



apache2-mod_php5-5.6.1-75.2

apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-5.6.1-75.2

php5-bcmath-5.6.1-75.2

php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-bz2-5.6.1-75.2

php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-calendar-5.6.1-75.2

php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-ctype-5.6.1-75.2

php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-curl-5.6.1-75.2

php5-curl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-dba-5.6.1-75.2

php5-dba-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-debugsource-5.6.1-75.2

php5-devel-5.6.1-75.2

php5-dom-5.6.1-75.2

php5-dom-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-enchant-5.6.1-75.2

php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-exif-5.6.1-75.2

php5-exif-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-fastcgi-5.6.1-75.2

php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-fileinfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-firebird-5.6.1-75.2

php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-fpm-5.6.1-75.2

php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-ftp-5.6.1-75.2

php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-gd-5.6.1-75.2

php5-gd-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-gettext-5.6.1-75.2

php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-gmp-5.6.1-75.2

php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-iconv-5.6.1-75.2

php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-imap-5.6.1-75.2

php5-imap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-intl-5.6.1-75.2

php5-intl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-json-5.6.1-75.2

php5-json-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-ldap-5.6.1-75.2

php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mbstring-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mcrypt-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mssql-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mysql-5.6.1-75.2

php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-odbc-5.6.1-75.2

php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-opcache-5.6.1-75.2

php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-openssl-5.6.1-75.2

php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pcntl-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pdo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pgsql-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-phar-5.6.1-75.2

php5-phar-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-posix-5.6.1-75.2

php5-posix-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pspell-5.6.1-75.2

php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-readline-5.6.1-75.2

php5-readline-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-shmop-5.6.1-75.2

php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-snmp-5.6.1-75.2

php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-soap-5.6.1-75.2

php5-soap-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sockets-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sqlite-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-suhosin-5.6.1-75.2

php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sysvmsg-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sysvsem-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sysvshm-5.6.1-75.2

php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-tidy-5.6.1-75.2

php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-tokenizer-5.6.1-75.2

php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-wddx-5.6.1-75.2

php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xmlreader-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xmlrpc-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xmlwriter-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xsl-5.6.1-75.2

php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-zip-5.6.1-75.2

php5-zip-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2

php5-zlib-5.6.1-75.2

php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.6.1-75.2



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



php5-pear-5.6.1-75.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7124.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7125.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7126.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7127.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7128.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7129.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7130.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7131.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7132.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7134.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997206

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997207

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997208

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997210

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997211

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997220

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997225

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997230

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997248

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997257



