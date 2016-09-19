|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Apache Tomcat
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Apache Tomcat
|USN-3081-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Mo, 19. September 2016, 22:57
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1240
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3081-1
September 19, 2016
tomcat6, tomcat7, tomcat8 vulnerability
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- tomcat8: Servlet and JSP engine
- tomcat7: Servlet and JSP engine
- tomcat6: Servlet and JSP engine
Details:
Dawid Golunski discovered that the Tomcat init script incorrectly handled
creating log files. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
root privileges. (CVE-2016-1240)
This update also reverts a change in behaviour introduced in USN-3024-1 by
setting mapperContextRootRedirectEnabled to True by default.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libtomcat8-java 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2
tomcat8 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libtomcat7-java 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7
tomcat7 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libtomcat6-java 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8
tomcat6 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3081-1
CVE-2016-1240, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1609819
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat8/8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat7/7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat6/6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8
|
|