Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Apache Tomcat

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============4822977396837274784==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="tebNSLUGqPq5I2aFSNgSVVxntARmA9hxe"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <8de1b1cf-7fa5-237f-892d-008647f5cb74@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3081-1] Tomcat vulnerability



--tebNSLUGqPq5I2aFSNgSVVxntARmA9hxe

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3081-1

September 19, 2016



tomcat6, tomcat7, tomcat8 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- tomcat8: Servlet and JSP engine

- tomcat7: Servlet and JSP engine

- tomcat6: Servlet and JSP engine



Details:



Dawid Golunski discovered that the Tomcat init script incorrectly handled

creating log files. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain

root privileges. (CVE-2016-1240)



This update also reverts a change in behaviour introduced in USN-3024-1 by

setting mapperContextRootRedirectEnabled to True by default.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libtomcat8-java 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2

tomcat8 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libtomcat7-java 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7

tomcat7 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libtomcat6-java 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8

tomcat6 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3081-1

CVE-2016-1240, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1609819



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat8/8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat7/7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat6/6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8







--tebNSLUGqPq5I2aFSNgSVVxntARmA9hxe--



--J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJX4B9TAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6Tv/kQAK9RRpbR7JNLXw43k8yTmmu/

VxJultKkvlbVyTD+vTGd577l8UfE0u+SRnbVo1NtXz4LNkEJ+l8vzxIlf2L2RZ1c

GEE9zTegf/P11/1xyCuJkTfswt96swo76dAenL9wPPHlfddNs8+rtQFIt6sgmpbo

xJVYlKjwt4hAyu/NjZXcjM73eJFk1Glygnigy/6I0HR3BoMSXRSyYCJ+oUDAQsGF

6cxybesEGOi1R23YkFjZbin9vspJld12H3lfJCj+1jIC/7cHUUGvodJtPfE/gAZK

OM8MDLZztqWOfdAZZHfcbJpTKyIs8keKXWoo+K8BR0wYPg7UBIM/9W2c/EPdbyPo

duHZW9HNXCTGzaXKa3U2EqSNJ8ONxb9ROke6iaaIBWlDj94ANXzWtqOz+gp+THen

THnuSr9BNvaJGEPthjZGR76YjkIP5wndNtkDRAa5tJiZpieY7TYm9ilvwtZtBtmw

7V3FBPI1CB+k2L3jbhdlMnsgf2nta6nf9S1DCF09b6Drp1ASewC7mA99XQsf2Xnz

iiUM7o0XCizGMGJpYZUhlCNPjtH3NuMPM8AQ/QKZCI3HsBSWKVoro0IvRS6sMiPp

a/TFnDwW1TST9BEdywj16UNu74E6na2DWEh8SfcfZ91l7bJz3EUTH/BUxN60Mk+I

bPmNj4gsYye6FCnVvyAs

=FF43

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb--





--===============4822977396837274784==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============4822977396837274784==--

