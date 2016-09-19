Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Apache Tomcat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Apache Tomcat
ID: USN-3081-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mo, 19. September 2016, 22:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1240

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============4822977396837274784==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="tebNSLUGqPq5I2aFSNgSVVxntARmA9hxe"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <8de1b1cf-7fa5-237f-892d-008647f5cb74@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3081-1] Tomcat vulnerability

--tebNSLUGqPq5I2aFSNgSVVxntARmA9hxe
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3081-1
September 19, 2016

tomcat6, tomcat7, tomcat8 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- tomcat8: Servlet and JSP engine
- tomcat7: Servlet and JSP engine
- tomcat6: Servlet and JSP engine

Details:

Dawid Golunski discovered that the Tomcat init script incorrectly handled
creating log files. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
root privileges. (CVE-2016-1240)

This update also reverts a change in behaviour introduced in USN-3024-1 by
setting mapperContextRootRedirectEnabled to True by default.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libtomcat8-java                 8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2
  tomcat8                         8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libtomcat7-java                 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7
  tomcat7                         7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libtomcat6-java                 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8
  tomcat6                         6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3081-1
  CVE-2016-1240, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1609819

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat8/8.0.32-1ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat7/7.0.52-1ubuntu0.7
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat6/6.0.35-1ubuntu3.8



--tebNSLUGqPq5I2aFSNgSVVxntARmA9hxe--

--J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=FF43
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--J1jiTglUdiwU4KOVhKuS0fDupLBiEcaOb--


--===============4822977396837274784==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============4822977396837274784==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
Ma­geia 6 ver­zö­gert sich

10
Elek­tra 0.8.18 er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id x86 6.0-r1 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Bash 4.4 mit Feh­ler­kor­rek­tu­ren ver­öf­fent­licht

6
De­bi­an GNU/Li­nux 8.6 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Mo­zil­la stellt neuen Ja­vaS­crip­t-De­bug­ger vor

5
Next­cloud Box vor­ge­stellt

45
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 wird lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on

2
Zab­bix 3.2 führt »E­vent Tags« ein

5
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d« für Linux und MacOS X an­ge­kün­digt
 
Werbung