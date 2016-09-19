|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID:
|USN-3083-2
Distribution:
|Ubuntu
Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum:
|Mo, 19. September 2016, 22:58
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8767
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3841
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3083-2
September 19, 2016
linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
Details:
USN-3083-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu
12.04 LTS.
Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the IPv6 implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly handle options data, including a use-after-free. A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-3841)
It was discovered that a race condition existed when handling heartbeat-
timeout events in the SCTP implementation of the Linux kernel. A remote
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service. (CVE-2015-8767)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic 3.13.0-96.143~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic-lpae 3.13.0-96.143~precise1
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-1
CVE-2015-8767, CVE-2016-3841
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-96.143~precise1
|
|