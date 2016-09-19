Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3083-2

September 19, 2016



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3083-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the IPv6 implementation in the Linux kernel

did not properly handle options data, including a use-after-free. A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-3841)



It was discovered that a race condition existed when handling heartbeat-

timeout events in the SCTP implementation of the Linux kernel. A remote

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service. (CVE-2015-8767)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic 3.13.0-96.143~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic-lpae 3.13.0-96.143~precise1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-1

CVE-2015-8767, CVE-2016-3841



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-96.143~precise1





--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



