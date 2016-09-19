Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3082-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Mo, 19. September 2016, 23:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3857

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3082-1
September 19, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Chiachih Wu, Yuan-Tsung Lo, and Xuxian Jiang discovered that the legacy ABI
for ARM (OABI) had incomplete access checks for epoll_wait(2) and
semtimedop(2). A local attacker could use this to possibly execute
arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-generic   3.2.0-110.151
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-generic-pae  3.2.0-110.151
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-highbank  3.2.0-110.151
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-omap      3.2.0-110.151
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-110.151
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-110.151
  linux-image-3.2.0-110-virtual   3.2.0-110.151

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-1
  CVE-2016-3857

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-110.151


