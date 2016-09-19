Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3082-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Mo, 19. September 2016, 23:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3857

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3082-2
September 19, 2016

linux-ti-omap4 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4

Details:

Chiachih Wu, Yuan-Tsung Lo, and Xuxian Jiang discovered that the legacy ABI
for ARM (OABI) had incomplete access checks for epoll_wait(2) and
semtimedop(2). A local attacker could use this to possibly execute
arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-1488-omap4    3.2.0-1488.115

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-1
  CVE-2016-3857

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1488.115


-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=GgHJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

