|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3082-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mo, 19. September 2016, 23:01
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3857
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3082-2
September 19, 2016
linux-ti-omap4 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4
Details:
Chiachih Wu, Yuan-Tsung Lo, and Xuxian Jiang discovered that the legacy ABI
for ARM (OABI) had incomplete access checks for epoll_wait(2) and
semtimedop(2). A local attacker could use this to possibly execute
arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-1488-omap4 3.2.0-1488.115
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-1
CVE-2016-3857
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1488.115
|
|