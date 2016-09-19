Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux



--===============4118073118881482649==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="Y7xTucakfITjPcLV"

Content-Disposition: inline





--Y7xTucakfITjPcLV

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3082-2

September 19, 2016



linux-ti-omap4 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4



Details:



Chiachih Wu, Yuan-Tsung Lo, and Xuxian Jiang discovered that the legacy ABI

for ARM (OABI) had incomplete access checks for epoll_wait(2) and

semtimedop(2). A local attacker could use this to possibly execute

arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-1488-omap4 3.2.0-1488.115



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3082-1

CVE-2016-3857



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1488.115





--Y7xTucakfITjPcLV

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJX4DpvAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0CtMP/iYSOWz4htFOu/Cr++TtDGpF

YdYHqLMu+X4wLbD3TsU2UV6nnDs/ZAy+38LjR4xAquesRE9xVmrG4A9aZa+kp4Jh

BecNanxUaJloKJKoDpiQnpfCytJ7Qh0epKmt858cXtE+6LlZXJN43/zfchggceN6

QPAsK5Al1z28lAFkp96ogLxApvnSOSOG08sF09x0/MkNU3gnVael6Adz4FriSZSL

TfuaQfdE11so5DByfV6R3SJYA+B/ka/KJVomS84bipdGv415ngqNrXP79bsUU0yP

DJfFwreHdEI6RWjxt79egU14miM9DSp1qWrmjVug/VYhMCM8WkHr+o0+OWxmq+Tx

wJ1fG6rutB9GMRQZe4AHNuUCBdNBCZ9XCeiXH0TrFhJsNu9ZbSyanSRkhQX2edNI

UBrnQAcDz2iSKPY82ig9qdzxvu0eNB0XdPSqedDm40qSp645O8gYLbvSg7Q8CYNV

jOk3MKJQ4r0UiYRkPc0RyjzGrK5pVlfucmtgWyI2YwxsODjQEut9w00MXxVPtMyt

Biogvwp/fiWrLp9rz+awWdJYqNiBIV9TeJ9WTtV7P4hNbtTs1t3CDE+VwuBrG4qi

49slAKU+10T/WHuhdApAvZLtI/FPaYT22cpRIWe2MXmfUjBhT5+/ih0/Fb5jrbsO

OcH/uVNf+Fv+2wTECBai

=GgHJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--Y7xTucakfITjPcLV--





--===============4118073118881482649==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============4118073118881482649==--

