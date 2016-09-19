Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3083-1

September 19, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the IPv6 implementation in the Linux kernel

did not properly handle options data, including a use-after-free. A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-3841)



It was discovered that a race condition existed when handling heartbeat-

timeout events in the SCTP implementation of the Linux kernel. A remote

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service. (CVE-2015-8767)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic-lpae 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-lowlatency 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-96.143

linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-96.143



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-1

CVE-2015-8767, CVE-2016-3841



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-96.143





-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



