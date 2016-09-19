|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3083-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mo, 19. September 2016, 23:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3841
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8767
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3083-1
September 19, 2016
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the IPv6 implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly handle options data, including a use-after-free. A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-3841)
It was discovered that a race condition existed when handling heartbeat-
timeout events in the SCTP implementation of the Linux kernel. A remote
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service. (CVE-2015-8767)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic-lpae 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-lowlatency 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-96.143
linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-96.143
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-1
CVE-2015-8767, CVE-2016-3841
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-96.143
|