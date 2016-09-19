Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3083-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Mo, 19. September 2016, 23:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3841
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8767

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3083-1
September 19, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the IPv6 implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly handle options data, including a use-after-free. A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-3841)

It was discovered that a race condition existed when handling heartbeat-
timeout events in the SCTP implementation of the Linux kernel. A remote
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service. (CVE-2015-8767)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic   3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-generic-lpae  3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-lowlatency  3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-96.143
  linux-image-3.13.0-96-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-96.143

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3083-1
  CVE-2015-8767, CVE-2016-3841

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-96.143


