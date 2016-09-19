Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3084-2

September 19, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3084-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu

16.04 LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the

Linux Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the

Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or

disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)



It was discovered that the powerpc and powerpc64 hypervisor-mode KVM

implementation in the Linux kernel for did not properly maintain state

about transactional memory. An unprivileged attacker in a guest could cause

a denial of service (CPU lockup) in the host OS. (CVE-2016-5412)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Chrome OS embedded

controller device driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6156)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-38-generic 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-38-generic-lpae 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-38-lowlatency 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-38-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-38-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-38-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-38-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3084-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3084-1

CVE-2016-5412, CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6156



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-38.57~14.04.1





