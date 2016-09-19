Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3084-3

September 19, 2016



linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the

Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or

disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)



It was discovered that the powerpc and powerpc64 hypervisor-mode KVM

implementation in the Linux kernel for did not properly maintain state

about transactional memory. An unprivileged attacker in a guest could cause

a denial of service (CPU lockup) in the host OS. (CVE-2016-5412)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Chrome OS embedded

controller device driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6156)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1023-raspi2 4.4.0-1023.29



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3084-3

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3084-1

CVE-2016-5412, CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6156



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1023.29





