
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3084-4
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mo, 19. September 2016, 23:08
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5412
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6156
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6136
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3084-4
September 19, 2016
linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or
disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)
It was discovered that the powerpc and powerpc64 hypervisor-mode KVM
implementation in the Linux kernel for did not properly maintain state
about transactional memory. An unprivileged attacker in a guest could cause
a denial of service (CPU lockup) in the host OS. (CVE-2016-5412)
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Chrome OS embedded
controller device driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6156)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1026-snapdragon 4.4.0-1026.29
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3084-4
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3084-1
CVE-2016-5412, CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6156
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1026.29
