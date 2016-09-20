Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in JasPer

Name : jasper

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.900.1

Release : 34.fc25

URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/

Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1

Description :

This package contains an implementation of the image compression

standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and

from the JP2 and JPC formats.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Fix broken ABI

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1254244 - CVE-2015-5203 jasper: double free in

jasper_image_stop_load() [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1254244

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update jasper' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

