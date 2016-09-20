|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in drupal7-panels
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in drupal7-panels
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-031621f4ca
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 20. September 2016, 22:40
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370663
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : drupal7-panels
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 3.7
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://drupal.org/project/panels
Summary : Allows a site administrator to create customized layouts
Description :
The Panels module allows a site administrator to create customized layouts for
multiple uses. At its core it is a drag and drop content manager that lets you
visually design a layout and place content within that layout. Integration with
other systems allows you to create nodes that use this, landing pages that use
this, and even override system pages such as taxonomy and the node page so that
you can customize the layout of your site with very fine grained permissions.
This package provides the following Drupal modules:
* panels
* panels_ipe
* panels_mini
* panels_node
* i18n_panels
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- [7.x-3.6](https://www.drupal.org/project/panels/releases/7.x-3.6) -
[7.x-3.7](https://www.drupal.org/project/panels/releases/7.x-3.7) - [Panels
- Critical - Multiple Vulnerabilities - SA-
CONTRIB-2016-047](https://www.drupal.org/node/2785631)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1370663 - drupal7-panels-3.7 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370663
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update drupal7-panels' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|