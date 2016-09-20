Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in drupal7-google_analytics

Name : drupal7-google_analytics Product : Fedora 25 Version : 2.3 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://drupal.org/project/google_analytics Summary : Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your website Description : Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your website.
This package provides the following Drupal module: * googleanalytics
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use su -c 'yum update drupal7-google_analytics' at the command line. For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum", available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.