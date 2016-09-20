Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in drupal7-google_analytics
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in drupal7-google_analytics
ID: FEDORA-2016-9c04d7e5c5
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 20. September 2016, 22:42
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1366068

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : drupal7-google_analytics
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.3
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://drupal.org/project/google_analytics
Summary     : Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your
 website
Description :
Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your website.

This package provides the following Drupal module:
* googleanalytics

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* [7.x-2.3](https://www.drupal.org/project/google_analytics/releases/7.x-2.3)
* [Google Analytics - Moderately Critical - Cross Site Scripting - SA-
CONTRIB-2016-042](https://www.drupal.org/node/2782023)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1366068 - drupal7-google_analytics-2.3 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1366068
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update drupal7-google_analytics' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Fi­re­fox 49 bringt Elec­tro­ly­sis für wei­te­re Tes­ter

1
Opera 40 mit kos­ten­lo­sem VPN

5
OTA-13 für Ubu­ntu Touch wird aus­ge­rollt

3
Li­zenz­änd­e­rung für LLVM vor­ge­schla­gen

0
Git star­tet Nut­zer­um­fra­ge

7
GNU Emacs 25.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Ma­geia 6 ver­zö­gert sich

17
Elek­tra 0.8.18 er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id x86 6.0-r1 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Bash 4.4 mit Feh­ler­kor­rek­tu­ren ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung