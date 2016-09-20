Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in drupal7-google_analytics

Name : drupal7-google_analytics

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.3

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://drupal.org/project/google_analytics

Summary : Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your

website

Description :

Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your website.



This package provides the following Drupal module:

* googleanalytics



Update Information:



* [7.x-2.3](https://www.drupal.org/project/google_analytics/releases/7.x-2.3)

* [Google Analytics - Moderately Critical - Cross Site Scripting - SA-

CONTRIB-2016-042](https://www.drupal.org/node/2782023)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1366068 - drupal7-google_analytics-2.3 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1366068

