Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2343-1

Rating: important

References: #937258 #967374 #989913 #989919 #989922 #989926

#998309

Cross-References: CVE-2016-3477 CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3615

CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-6662

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



This mysql update to verson 5.5.52 fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:

- CVE-2016-3477: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent parser

(bsc#989913).

- CVE-2016-3521: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent types

(bsc#989919).

- CVE-2016-3615: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent dml

(bsc#989922).

- CVE-2016-5440: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent rbr

(bsc#989926).

- CVE-2016-6662: A malicious user with SQL and filesystem access could

create a my.cnf in the datadir and , under certain circumstances,

execute arbitrary code as mysql (or even root) user. (bsc#998309)





More details can be found on:

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-52.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-51.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-50.html



Bugs fixed:

- bsc#967374: properly restart mysql multi instances during upgrade

- bnc#937258: multi script to restart after crash





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12752=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mysql-12752=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x

x86_64):



libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



mysql-debuginfo-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-debugsource-5.5.52-0.27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



mysql-debuginfo-5.5.52-0.27.1

mysql-debugsource-5.5.52-0.27.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/937258

https://bugzilla.suse.com/967374

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309



