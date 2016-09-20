Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2343-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Di, 20. September 2016, 22:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3521
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3477

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2343-1
Rating:             important
References:         #937258 #967374 #989913 #989919 #989922 #989926 
                    #998309 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-3477 CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3615
                    CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-6662
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This mysql update to verson 5.5.52 fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:
   - CVE-2016-3477: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent parser
     (bsc#989913).
   - CVE-2016-3521: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent types
     (bsc#989919).
   - CVE-2016-3615: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent dml
     (bsc#989922).
   - CVE-2016-5440: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent rbr
     (bsc#989926).
   - CVE-2016-6662: A malicious user with SQL and filesystem access could
     create a my.cnf in the datadir and , under certain circumstances,
     execute arbitrary code as mysql (or even root) user. (bsc#998309)


   More details can be found on:
   http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-52.html
   http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-51.html
   http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-50.html

   Bugs fixed:
   - bsc#967374: properly restart mysql multi instances during upgrade
   - bnc#937258: multi script to restart after crash


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12752=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mysql-12752=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      mysql-debuginfo-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-debugsource-5.5.52-0.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      mysql-debuginfo-5.5.52-0.27.1
      mysql-debugsource-5.5.52-0.27.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/937258
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/967374
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309

