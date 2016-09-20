|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2343-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Di, 20. September 2016, 22:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3521
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3477
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2343-1
Rating: important
References: #937258 #967374 #989913 #989919 #989922 #989926
#998309
Cross-References: CVE-2016-3477 CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3615
CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-6662
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This mysql update to verson 5.5.52 fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2016-3477: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent parser
(bsc#989913).
- CVE-2016-3521: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent types
(bsc#989919).
- CVE-2016-3615: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent dml
(bsc#989922).
- CVE-2016-5440: Fixed unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent rbr
(bsc#989926).
- CVE-2016-6662: A malicious user with SQL and filesystem access could
create a my.cnf in the datadir and , under certain circumstances,
execute arbitrary code as mysql (or even root) user. (bsc#998309)
More details can be found on:
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-52.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-51.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-50.html
Bugs fixed:
- bsc#967374: properly restart mysql multi instances during upgrade
- bnc#937258: multi script to restart after crash
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12752=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mysql-12752=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
x86_64):
libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):
libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):
libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
libmysql55client18-5.5.52-0.27.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-client-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-tools-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
mysql-debuginfo-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-debugsource-5.5.52-0.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
mysql-debuginfo-5.5.52-0.27.1
mysql-debugsource-5.5.52-0.27.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/937258
https://bugzilla.suse.com/967374
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926
https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309
--
|
|