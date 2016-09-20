|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
|ID:
|DSA-3671-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 20. September 2016, 22:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7179
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7176
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7177
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7180
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : wireshark
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7176 CVE-2016-7177 CVE-2016-7178 CVE-2016-7179
CVE-2016-7180
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the dissectors for H.225,
Catapult DCT2000, UMTS FP and IPMI, which could result in denial of
service or the execution of arbitrary code.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.12.1+g01b65bf-4+deb8u9.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 2.2.0+g5368c50-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.2.0+g5368c50-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your wireshark packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|