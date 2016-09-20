Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : wireshark

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7176 CVE-2016-7177 CVE-2016-7178 CVE-2016-7179

CVE-2016-7180



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the dissectors for H.225,

Catapult DCT2000, UMTS FP and IPMI, which could result in denial of

service or the execution of arbitrary code.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.12.1+g01b65bf-4+deb8u9.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 2.2.0+g5368c50-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.2.0+g5368c50-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your wireshark packages.



