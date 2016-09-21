Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1912-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1912.html
Issue date: 2016-09-21
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5250 CVE-2016-5257 CVE-2016-5261
CVE-2016-5270 CVE-2016-5272 CVE-2016-5274
CVE-2016-5276 CVE-2016-5277 CVE-2016-5278
CVE-2016-5280 CVE-2016-5281 CVE-2016-5284
1. Summary:
An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.
This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.4.0 ESR.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Firefox. (CVE-2016-5257, CVE-2016-5278, CVE-2016-5270, CVE-2016-5272,
CVE-2016-5274, CVE-2016-5276, CVE-2016-5277, CVE-2016-5280, CVE-2016-5281,
CVE-2016-5284, CVE-2016-5250, CVE-2016-5261)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Samuel Groß, Brian Carpenter, Mei Wang, Ryan Duff,
Catalin Dumitru, Mozilla developers, Christoph Diehl, Andrew McCreight, Dan
Minor, Byron Campen, Jon Coppeard, Steve Fink, Tyson Smith, Philipp,
Carsten Book, Abhishek Arya, Atte Kettunen, and Nils as the original
reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1361986 - CVE-2016-5261 Mozilla: Integer overflow and memory corruption in
WebSocketChannel (MFSA 2016-86)
1361998 - CVE-2016-5250 Mozilla: Resource Timing API is storing resources sent
by the previous page (MFSA 2016-86)
1377543 - CVE-2016-5257 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox ESR 45.4
(MFSA 2016-86)
1377549 - CVE-2016-5278 Mozilla: Heap-buffer-overflow in
nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame (MFSA 2016-86)
1377552 - CVE-2016-5270 Mozilla: Heap-buffer-overflow in
nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString (MFSA 2016-86)
1377554 - CVE-2016-5272 Mozilla: Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin (MFSA
2016-86)
1377557 - CVE-2016-5276 Mozilla: Heap-use-after-free in
mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList (MFSA 2016-86)
1377558 - CVE-2016-5274 Mozilla: use-after-free in
nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState (MFSA 2016-86)
1377559 - CVE-2016-5277 Mozilla: Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick
(MFSA 2016-86)
1377561 - CVE-2016-5280 Mozilla: Use-after-free in
mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap (MFSA 2016-86)
1377563 - CVE-2016-5281 Mozilla: use-after-free in DOMSVGLength (MFSA 2016-86)
1377565 - CVE-2016-5284 Mozilla: Add-on update site certificate pin expiration
(MFSA 2016-86)
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5250
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5257
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5261
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5270
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5272
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5274
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5276
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5277
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5278
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5280
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5281
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5284
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.4
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
