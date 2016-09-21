Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1912-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1912.html

Issue date: 2016-09-21

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5250 CVE-2016-5257 CVE-2016-5261

CVE-2016-5270 CVE-2016-5272 CVE-2016-5274

CVE-2016-5276 CVE-2016-5277 CVE-2016-5278

CVE-2016-5280 CVE-2016-5281 CVE-2016-5284

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.



This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.4.0 ESR.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Firefox. (CVE-2016-5257, CVE-2016-5278, CVE-2016-5270, CVE-2016-5272,

CVE-2016-5274, CVE-2016-5276, CVE-2016-5277, CVE-2016-5280, CVE-2016-5281,

CVE-2016-5284, CVE-2016-5250, CVE-2016-5261)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Samuel Groß, Brian Carpenter, Mei Wang, Ryan Duff,

Catalin Dumitru, Mozilla developers, Christoph Diehl, Andrew McCreight, Dan

Minor, Byron Campen, Jon Coppeard, Steve Fink, Tyson Smith, Philipp,

Carsten Book, Abhishek Arya, Atte Kettunen, and Nils as the original

reporters.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1361986 - CVE-2016-5261 Mozilla: Integer overflow and memory corruption in

WebSocketChannel (MFSA 2016-86)

1361998 - CVE-2016-5250 Mozilla: Resource Timing API is storing resources sent

by the previous page (MFSA 2016-86)

1377543 - CVE-2016-5257 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox ESR 45.4

(MFSA 2016-86)

1377549 - CVE-2016-5278 Mozilla: Heap-buffer-overflow in

nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame (MFSA 2016-86)

1377552 - CVE-2016-5270 Mozilla: Heap-buffer-overflow in

nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString (MFSA 2016-86)

1377554 - CVE-2016-5272 Mozilla: Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin (MFSA

2016-86)

1377557 - CVE-2016-5276 Mozilla: Heap-use-after-free in

mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList (MFSA 2016-86)

1377558 - CVE-2016-5274 Mozilla: use-after-free in

nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState (MFSA 2016-86)

1377559 - CVE-2016-5277 Mozilla: Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick

(MFSA 2016-86)

1377561 - CVE-2016-5280 Mozilla: Use-after-free in

mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap (MFSA 2016-86)

1377563 - CVE-2016-5281 Mozilla: use-after-free in DOMSVGLength (MFSA 2016-86)

1377565 - CVE-2016-5284 Mozilla: Add-on update site certificate pin expiration

(MFSA 2016-86)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



ppc:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



ppc64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.4.0-1.el7_2.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.i686.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5250

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5257

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5261

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5270

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5272

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5274

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5276

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5277

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5278

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5280

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5281

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5284

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.4



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

