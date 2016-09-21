Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2347-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3485
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3598
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3511

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_7_1-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2347-1
Rating:             important
References:         #992537 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-3485 CVE-2016-3511 CVE-2016-3598
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   IBM Java 7.1 was updated to version 7.1-3.50 to fix the following security
   issues:

   CVE-2016-3485 CVE-2016-3511 CVE-2016-3598

   Please see https://www.ibm.com/developerworks/java/jdk/alerts/ for more
   information.

   - Add hwkeytool binary for zSeries.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1372=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1372=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1372=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1372=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-devel-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-alsa-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-devel-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-jdbc-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-plugin-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-jdbc-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-alsa-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-plugin-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-devel-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-jdbc-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-alsa-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-plugin-1.7.1_sr3.50-28.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3485.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3511.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3598.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992537

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
GTK + 3.22 er­scheint mit Lang­zeit­sup­port

2
Deutsch­lan­d: Open-Ac­ces­s-S­tra­te­gie für öf­fent­lich ge­för­der­te Pro­jek­te

0
CouchDB 2.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

0
Way­land 1.12 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
An­ony­mi­sie­rungs­-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on Tails 2.6 mit Tor-Brow­ser 6.0.5 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on kün­digt kos­ten­lo­sen OpenSt­ack-Kurs an

8
Fi­re­fox 49 bringt Elec­tro­ly­sis für wei­te­re Tes­ter

11
Opera 40 mit kos­ten­lo­sem VPN

10
OTA-13 für Ubu­ntu Touch wird aus­ge­rollt

4
Li­zenz­änd­e­rung für LLVM vor­ge­schla­gen
 
Werbung