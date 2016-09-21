Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SSA:2016-265-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:12
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-265-02)

New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-49.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-49.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
99c78c5e8462590e3836f75fdb65c860 
 mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
d8fdcc39816736b8b026eb19cc3e3a07 
 mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
6b3f607642f9926d00e986e9f48b3d15 
 mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
9b4195693857185333bb4197760ed21d 
 mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
5c65c8ccae30eabf05f6bc9c31969f3f  xap/mozilla-firefox-49.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
881ecf6ea2def0ef5801f76179baa68c  xap/mozilla-firefox-49.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlfirZ4ACgkQakRjwEAQIjOgbQCgga+DI2XrxstqtEHoliAUhPkY
hkUAnR/TnS1+BHHujahs41tmMyGD7JNB
=Hkwc
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
