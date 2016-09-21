|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SSA:2016-265-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:12
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-265-02)
New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-49.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-49.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.1 package:
99c78c5e8462590e3836f75fdb65c860
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
d8fdcc39816736b8b026eb19cc3e3a07
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
6b3f607642f9926d00e986e9f48b3d15
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
9b4195693857185333bb4197760ed21d
mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
5c65c8ccae30eabf05f6bc9c31969f3f xap/mozilla-firefox-49.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
881ecf6ea2def0ef5801f76179baa68c xap/mozilla-firefox-49.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.4.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|